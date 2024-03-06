Bet on Falcons to Win Super Bowl 58 Before It's Too Late
Why you should bet the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl 58 before free agency begins
Yes, you read the headline correctly. Now is the time to bet on the Atlanta Falcons (yes, those Falcons) to win Super Bowl 58.
Full disclosure, I'm a homer of a Falcons fan, but hear me out.
Free Agency is set to open next week and we all know the Falcons are going to be targeting a quarterback as soon as the window opens. Recent reports have indicated that it's Kirk Cousins, the Vikings quarterback, who the Falcons are going after.
You didn't need recent reports to tell you that. I've been saying it for months largely due to me personally making my case to Cousins in an interview with him in January.
So, let's play this scenario out. If the Falcons sign Cousins they all of a sudden become heavy favorites to win the NFC South. They had a top 10 defense last season by most metrics and there's no denying they have plenty of offensive weapons in Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London. They also had the fourth best offensive line in the league, according to PFF.com.
This team almost won the division last year with Desmond Ridder as their quarterback. You're telling me you wouldn't pick them to run away with it in 2024 with Cousins? Not to mention Raheem Morris is second on the odds list to win Coach of the Year. So now we have a playoff team hosting at least one postseason game with the offensive weapons, defense, and coaching staff to go on a deep playoff run. If you could hold a 50/1 ticket on that team to win the Super Bowl at the start of the playoffs, you'd be pretty ecstatic.
Here's the issue; you need to bet on them now. I can almost guarantee that when it's announced who the team's quarterback is, especially if it's Cousins, their odds will become significantly shorter and you won't find +5000 odds available anywhere. It's early in the offseason, but now's the time to bet on the Falcons before the free agency period begins. If you wait until we officially know who their quarterback is, it'll be too late.
Falcons Super Bowl odds
