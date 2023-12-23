BetSided Bowl Bash: Best College Football Prop Bets for Saturday, December 23rd
By Reed Wallach
It's a loaded Saturday of bowl coverage with seven -- yes seven! -- games on the docket.
While you can find all of our betting coverage for this one for each game on the BetSided Bowl Bash tab, this will focus on player props for the Saturday card, and even a particular player prop, quarterback rush yards.
Given its a bowl game and games can get loose from the opening kick, I expect plenty of dynamic quarterback runs throughout the day. Here are the three that I'm targeting on Saturday's card.
Best College Football Player Props for Saturday, December 23rd
- Zac Larrier OVER 47.5 Rushing Yards
- Levi Williams OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
- Ethan Vasko OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
Zac Larrier OVER 47.5 Rushing Yards
Larrier missed the team's final three games of the season after getting hurt in the team's loss to Hawaii. It's no coincidence that the Falcons went on to lose four straight to close the year and its offense fell off a cliff.
However, head coach Troy Calhoun expressed confidence that Larrier would be able to play in this one, and while he's incredibly close to the vest with his injury designation, if Larrier goes, this matchup should set up well for him to run wild.
Larrier went over this mark in five of eight full games this season, and this could be a plus matchup for the Air Force triple option given that James Madison has a handful of players in the transfer portal and is hiring interim coaches to head up this game after head coach Curt Cignetti left for Indiana and took a handful of staffers with him.
It's unclear which players will be available on defense given its in the tranfer portal, but also its unclear how prepared the Dukes will be for the unique triple option that has given teams fits in bowl games of late (four straight Falcons wins).
If Larrier plays, he should run wild and I love this over.
Levi Williams OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
Williams drew his first start of the year in the team's regular season finale and showed how dangerous he is with his legs, rushing 25 times for 153 yards.
The former Wyoming quarterback has experience tearing up teams in this very bowl game, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and against Georgia State, as noted in our game preview:
Can Utah State answer? I'm bullish if it's Williams, who has experience carving up Shawn Elliot's defense, passing for a season high 234 yards against Georgia State 38-17 in the Arizona Bowl in 2019 when Williams was the starting QB of Wyoming. He also appeared in this very bowl game, scoring five total touchdowns (four on the ground) in a 52-38 win against Kent State.
Given Georgia State's defense has been prone to giving up big run plays all season, 94th in explosive rush rate, I believe the Aggies quarterback can hit a few big ones to go over this total.
Ethan Vasko OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
The freshman quarterback has made three starts already this season and has proven to be capable with his legs, including a monster 170 yard outing on the ground against Old Dominion.
Overall, across three starts he tallied 37 carries for 236 yards. Even if you take out the big game agaisnt ODU, Vasko rushed for 45 yards against a vaunted James Madison defense and 21 against another strong defensive front in Texas State.
I believe the Chanticleers will be using Vasko as a rusher often. The Spartans defensive line doesn't stop the run at all, 125th in defensive line yards and 99th in yards per carry allowed. Given that the team is a favorite above a touchdown, that implies Coastal Carolina will be in a negative game script and playing from behind, giving me even more confidence Vasko can get north over the total.
