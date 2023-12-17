Georgia State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Potato Bowl
College football betting preview, prediction and best bets for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between Utah State and Georgia State.
By Reed Wallach
Georgia State and Utah State were each anchored by explosive offenses, and the two will look to finish the season on a high note with a bowl victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
While some key contributors will miss this game due to transfers or injury, but Darren Grainger will be under center for Georgia State against Utah State. The Aggies have cycled through three different quarterbacks this season due to injuries, but the most recent one was Levi Williams, who started the team's regular season finale against New Mexico.
Williams has experience against Georgia State and in this very bowl game. If he starts, can he lead the Aggies to victory? Here's my betting preview for the Potato Bowl.
Georgia State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Utah State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Utah State is 6-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Georgia State is 6-6 ATS this season
- Utah State is 8-3-1 to the OVER this season
- Georgia State has gone UNDER in seven of 12 games this season
- Georgia State's Shawn Elliot is 3-1 ATS in bowl games
Georgia State vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia State Record: 6-6
- Utah State Record: 6-6
Georgia State vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
Georgia State
Darren Grainger: Grainger has combined for north of 3,000 yards this season with 25 total touchdowns and only six interceptions (but eight fumbles). A true dual threat, Granger can be in for a big game against Utah State's defense that is outside the top 100 in yards per carry allowed and success rate.
Utah State
Levi Williams: Will it be Williams under center, or Cooper Legas or McCae Hillstead? Williams was the most recent starter, who was electric in the team's 44-41 win at New Mexico, passing for 198 yards while adding 153 more on the ground with five total touchdowns. Georgia State is 119th in yards per play allowed, so there can be some big plays for the Aggies offense, esepcially if the dual threat Williams gets the nod.
Georgia State vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
The big news ahead of this one isn't necessarily who is starting for Utah State at quarterback, but who won't be next to Grainger in the backfield. Marcus Carroll is transfering to Missouri, and won't play in the bowl game. Carroll rushed for 1,340 yads with 13 rushing touchdowns on 273 rushes. He is the bell cow to this explosive rushing attack for the Panthers, and his loss will be felt.
However, there should still be big plays in this game behind the play of Grainger as a rusher and a passer. Utah State is 118th in tackling and has the second worst rush defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. While Georgia State won't have Carroll, the team's run heavy approach should generate a ton of explosive runs. The Panthers are 33rd in rush rate this season and top 10 in explosive run rate. While the team won't have its most effective runner, the scheme is in a favorable spot.
Can Utah State answer? I'm bullish if it's Williams, who has experience carving up Shawn Elliot's defense, passing for a season high 234 yards against Georgia State 38-17 in the Arizona Bowl in 2019 when Williams was the starting QB of Wyoming. He also appeared in this very bowl game, scoring five total touchdowns (four on the ground) in a 52-38 win against Kent State.
While the times have changed, Williams' dual threat capabilities could be perfect for this bowl setting against a Georgia State defense that is 113th in PFF's tackling grade.
I'm counting on fireworks in this one with both team's offenses equipped to post big plays and go over the total.
