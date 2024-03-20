Betting Splits for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament (Public Bettors Backing UConn to Cover Big Spread)
Taking a look at which teams have received the most bets by the public for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The First Four will wrap up tonight and the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday at noon.
The yearly March Madness tournament brings in some of the most bets on the sports calendar. Bettors are rushing to place their bets for the opening round and with less than 24 hours to go before tip off, we have some information on which teams they're backing.
Let's take a look:
According to Ben Fawkes, the most bet on team to cover the spread at DraftKings Sportsbook is the defending national champions and current Big East champions, UConn, who is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.
UConn will take on No. 16 Stetson on Friday afternoon in Brooklyn and the Huskies are the biggest favorites of the opening round. The 26.5-point spread isn't scaring bettors as 88% of bets are on them to cover the spread. Only 12% of bettors are backing Stetson to keep the game within 26 points. If you want to check out our betting preview for the game, you can read it here.
The underdog that's received the most bets is the UAB Blazers, who are set as a 7-point 'dog to last year's runner-up, the San Diego State Aztecs. 82% of spread bets on the game are backing the Blazers to keep the game within seven points.
UAB finished 23-11 overall and 12-6 in the AAC but then went on a run in its conference tournament and finished on top by taking down Temple in the final. Meanwhile, San Diego State didn't have quite as strong of a year as it had in 2023, but the Aztecs are still a dangerous foe with impressive wins over the likes of Washington, Saint Mary's, and Gonzaga.
