Bettor Has Massive Clemson Future Hanging in Balance Ahead of Elite Eight vs. Alabama

College basketball futures update with a bettor sweating out a massive Clemson future worth $90,000 placed back in December.

By Reed Wallach

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) celebrates in the
Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) celebrates in the / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The NCAA Tournament is always full of chaotic results and, in turn, big payouts on long shot wagers. 

Take Clemson, who is on a surprise run to the Elite Eight. The Tigers have won three straight games as underdogs as the No. 6 seed in the West Region, and are a small underdog to advance to the Final Four against No. 4 Alabama.

One bettor will be eagerly watching Saturday’s tilt against Alabama, with a long shot ticket on the Tigers to advance to the Final Four. 

Clemson, who has been seen as an NCAA Tournament team all season, has had a handful of quality wins in both the non conference and ACC portion of its schedule, so it’s upside has been seen at different times in the year, evident with a confident wager on the team to go to the Final Four. 

However, after the bracket was revealed, Clemson was essentially written off to go on a March Madness run, a small underdog to No. 11 seed New Mexico. 

Well, here we are!

A bettor is sitting on a big ticket, let’s see how the odds are listed as of now. You can also check out our betting preview here!

Clemson vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

