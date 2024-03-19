Bettor Places HUGE Wager on Colorado State vs. Virginia First Four Matchup
One bettor wagered $46K on the Colorado State Rams to cover in the First Four on Tuesday.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 NCAA Tournament gets underway on Tuesday night with two First Four games, and one bettor is diving right into the action, placing a $46,000 wager on the Colorado State-Virginia matchup tonight.
The pick?
The bettor is trusting the Rams, out of the Mountain West Conference, to cover the spread as slight favorites in this one.
Let's take a look at the latest odds, as this bettor hopes for Colorado State to advance to the Round of 64.
Colorado State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
The Rams are favored in this game, with the spread moving to Colorado State -2.5. The winner of this game will take on No. 7 seed Texas in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.
BetSided's college basketball expert Reed Wallach doesn't agree with this bettor, thinking that Virginia can cover the spread as a short underdog. Here's what he wrote in his game preview:
While the Cavaliers offense is incredibly limited, I believe the team can hang with Colorado State, who lacks the positional size to get into the teeth of the UVA defense and win with margin.
Virginia's backline defense should be able to stymie the Colorado State offense that is intent on getting inside, ranking as a top 25 midrange offense and at the rim in terms of points per possession. However, with Beekman and future first round pick Ryan Dunn at center, the Cavaliers can make life difficult for the MWC team.
On the other side, Virginia's offense will have trouble as well, but the team is comfortable getting to the midrange and finishing. UVA is 90th in midrange offense, per ShotQuality taking 31% of its shots from that area. That's notable against Colorado State, who allows the 12th highest rate of midrange two's and allow the 209th highest points per possession rate.
In a game where points will be at a premium, I'll grab the points and take the Woos to cover.
Colorado State and Virginia will tip off at 9:10 p.m. EST on Tuesday night.
