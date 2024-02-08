Bettor Places Insane Longshot Bet on Kadarius Toney to Win Super Bowl MVP
One bettor placed a longshot wager on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney to win MVP in Super Bowl 58.
By Peter Dewey
Let the crazy Super Bowl wagers flow in!
Just a few days after a bettor placed a bet on San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young to win Super Bowl MVP, an even bigger longshot bet has been placed.
A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook wager $25 on Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney to win Super Bowl MVP. If it somehow happens, the bettor would win $20K.
This is a wild longshot, especially since Toney has been hurt and called out the team for sitting him before the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs wideout has struggled with drops all season long, but maybe he can redeem himself. This bettor certainly thinks so.
Super Bowl 58 MVP Odds
Kadarius Toney Super Bowl MVP Odds
Toney didn't even play in the Chiefs' AFC title win over the Ravens, so there is a ton of risk involved in taking him to win Super Bowl MVP.
This bettor didn't place a massive wager, but the payout must've been too tantalizing for them to pass up.
For what it's worth, Toney did make a massive impact in the Chiefs' Super Bowl 57 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a five-yard touchdown catch in the game, but he also made arguably the biggest play of the game with this massive punt return:
Can he re-create that magic in Super Bowl 58 and win MVP?
It's a crazy longshot, but at least one bettor thinks so.
