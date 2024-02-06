Biggest Chiefs Super Bowl 58 Bet Just Got Made
One bettor wagered $200,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.
The biggest bet -- on the Kansas City Chiefs -- of Super Bowl 58 has been placed.
According to Ben Fawkes, one bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook has just made the biggest bet on the Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Chiefs currently 2-point underdogs to the 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an underdog for just the 14th time in his NFL career. He's gone 10-1-1 ATS against the spread when getting points and 3-0 ATS in the postseason.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 58 odds
There has been a $1 million wager on the 49ers to win Super Bowl 58, but this is the first time that we've seen a wager of this size on Kansas City.
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season as an underdog, and if they come through this season, they'd be earning this bettor one insane payday.
