First Million Dollar Super Bowl Bet Just Dropped for 49ers vs Chiefs
Every year, we see a few million-dollar bets get made on the Super Bowl.
Some years there are more of them. Some, fewer. This year, one came in right away.
Nearly two weeks before the 49ers and Chiefs play in Super Bowl 53 in Las Vegas, a bettor at Caesars Sportsbook wagered $1 million on the 49ers to win outright, getting -120 odds.
If the 49ers beat the Chiefs, the bettor will profit $833,333.33.
Super Bowl odds
While this is the first eight-figure bet on the Super Bowl this year, it won't be the last.
When the Chiefs beat the Eagles last year, there were five reported million-dollar-or-more bets made on the game. The previous year, there were seven placed on Rams-Bengals and Chiefs-Bucs had six million or more bets made.
Ahead of this game, we've already seen the odds move from the 49ers opening as 2.5-point favorites to them now being down to -1.5.
It appears this bettor didn't want to risk a one-point win for the 49ers and instead just wagered on their moneyline.
We'll make sure to track all of the million-dollar bets made on this game, but if you want to win $200 guaranteed, we've got you covered. Just sign up for FanDuel using this link, deposit $10 into your account and make a $5 wager. If you use that link and follow those steps, you'll get $200 in bonus bets deposited right into your account. Just make sure to sign up now because this deal ends.
Odd refresh periodically and are subject to change.