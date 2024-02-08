Biggest Super Bowl Bets for Chiefs-49ers Are Mostly One Sided
The biggest Super Bowl bets made so far are coming in on one side of the action for 49ers-Chiefs on Sunday.
Big money bets have been flowing in on the Super Bowl since last week, with four six-figure bets and a $1 million bet having been placed on the game so far, at least that we know of.
Most of the time, you'll see these big wagers be spread pretty evenly on both teams. In this case, 80% of those bets have been made on one side of the action.
The 49ers are the current favorites to win the Super Bowl and four of the five aforementioned bets have been placed on them. There may be more big bets made on the Chiefs that we don't know about, the public big bets are decidedly siding with the Niners.
Over the last two weeks, the following big bets have been made on the 49ers Moneyline, as confirmed by Ben Fawkes and Patrick Everson:
- $1 million (-120) at Caesars
- $500,000 (-125) at Caesars
- $500,000 (-125) at DraftKings
- $136,000 (-130) at Caesars
The 49ers have also attracted two big against-the-spread bets according to Everson:
- $110,000 (-1) at SuperBook
- $105,000 (-1) at SouthPoint
Meanwhile, the Chiefs have only attracted one six-figure bet. Someone wagered $200,000 on their moneyline (+110) to win outright. That win would pay $220,000 if the Chiefs beat the 49ers.
What's interesting to note is right now most of the money is on the Chiefs at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesars. So while these big bets are skewing towards the 49ers, the cumulative amount of money being wagered sides with the Chiefs.
We've already seen the spread on this game shift from the 49ers to the Chiefs and then back to the 49ers again and that's likely to continue right up until kickoff.
A few more million dollar bets will also likely be made between now and Sunday, though whether they're made public or not is uncertain.
Odds shift periodically and are subject to change.