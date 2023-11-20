Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 11 of NFL Season
Understanding the biggest Super Bowl odds movers after Week 11 of the NFL season. Who's up? And, who's down?
By Peter Dewey
Sunday's action in Week 11 of the 2023 season had some major impact on the playoff races -- especially the AFC after the injuries to Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow early in the week.
The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and others have officially shown they are a playoff contenders, while the Los Angeles Chargers are hanging by a thread after falling to 4-6 on Sunday.
In the NFC, the top teams (Dallas, San Francisco) kept dominating, but there was one wild card hopeful that doomed itself with a bad loss this week.
The odds to win the Super Bowl are fluctuating every week, but we are tracking that movement to share which teams are up -- and which ones are down -- in the futures market.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Denver Broncos
Broncos Country, let's ride?!
The Denver Broncos have won four straight -- knocking off playoff-caliber teams like Kansas City, Buffalo and Minnesota in the process -- to get back to .500 on the season.
Denver is in second in the AFC West and just one game out of the No. 6 seed on the AFC. The Broncos saw their Super Bowl odds jump from +20000 to +10000 this week.
Can Sean Payton and Russell Wilson get this team to the playoffs? It starts with a key game against Cleveland in Week 12.
Houston Texans
CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans are a frequent flyer on the Super Bowl odds movers list, and this week they made yet another major jump.
Houston picked up a third straight win, and with the Cincinnati Bengals falling back with Joe Burrow's injury -- Houston is now +6000 to win the Super Bowl. The team entered this week at +10000.
The Texans also still have a chance in the AFC South, and they'd take the division lead with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas didn't make a massive jump -- going from +1000 to +900 -- but any movement this high up is notable.
The Cowboys continue to dominate inferior competition, blowing out the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. This team could have a chance to win the NFC East if Philly stumbles down the stretch.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore's odds only moved from +900 to +850, but the team's path to the playoffs -- and the No. 1 seed in the AFC -- got significantly easier this week.
With Watson and Burrow going down, the Ravens have a great chance to win the AFC North, especially since Pittsburgh lost in Week 11.
The Ravens need a Kansas City loss to truly have a shot at the No. 1 seed, but it's doable with the division getting considerably easier down the stretch.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals' season is all but over, not matter how you feel about Jake Browning.
The team was already on the outside looking in for the playoffs this season, and the loss of Burrow is near impossible to come back from.
Cincinnati's odds to win the Super Bowl plummetted following Burrow's injury -- going from +1500 to +15000!
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers can't seem to figure it out.
Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston both dropped touchdowns in Week 11 that really cost the team in a close loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Now, at 4-6, the Chargers are in last place in the AFC West and facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs. Los Angeles' Super Bowl odds dropped from +5500 to +10000 this week.
New York Jets
The New York Jets shouldn't even consider having Aaron Rodgers come back. The team is now 4-6 and has lost three straight games after getting blown out by Buffalo in Week 11.
New York has progressively dropped in the Super Bowl odds, falling from +12000 to +18000 this week.
The Jets could end up with one of the worst records in the NFL if their offense continues to disappoint.
Washington Commanders
Washington effectively ended its push for a playoff spot by losing to the New York Giants for the second time this season in Week 11.
The Commanders allowed Tommy DeVito to throw for three scores, and they now are +50000 to win the Super Bowl after entering the week at +30000.
It's time to start thinking about 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.