Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After Week 2 of NFL Season (Broncos in Trouble)
Breaking down the biggest winners and losers in the Super Bowl odds movement.
By Peter Dewey
Each week in the NFL season, the odds of winning the Super Bowl fluctuate based on every team's performance.
Early in the season, some of those moves are bigger than others because oddsmakers are getting a true feel for how teams align with their preseason expectations. In Week 1, we saw teams like Detroit, Dallas and San Fran make major moves up the board, while Minnesota, Seattle and others took a tumble.
Week 2 wasn't filled with as many upsets as Week 1, but there still was plenty of movement in the futures market.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have broken into the top four in the league in Super Bowl odds after another dominant showing in Week 2.
Dallas went from +1100 to +850 after its Week 2 win over the New York Jets, and the team’s defense is looking like one of the best in the league.
Is this finally the year where the Cowboys make a deep playoff run?
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are for real as long as Lamar Jackson is healthy, and he showed that in Week 2 with an upset win in Cincinnati.
That moved the Ravens to 2-0 on the season, and the team is now +1400 to win the Super Bowl, good for the sixth shortest odds in the NFL.
Zay Flowers has been a revelation for the Ravens at receiver, and the team’s defense has done a solid job through two weeks even without Marlon Humphrey. Don’t be shocked if Baltimore takes the AFC North crown back this season.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are atop the AFC East at 2-0, and oddsmakers are feeling confident in them after they beat the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
Miami went from +2000 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl this season, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now the favorite to win the league’s MVP award.
With one of the best offenses in football, Miami has a very high ceiling in 2023.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Maybe Tampa Bay does have a shot to win the NFC South!
Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans went crazy against the Bears, hooking up six times for 170 yards and a score to move Tampa to 2-0 on the season.
As a result, the Buccaneers moved from +10000 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Denver Broncos
The Broncos’ season may be over already.
Denver has lost two winnable games at home to the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders, and now it goes through a brutal stretch of the schedule with two games against Kansas City, a game at Miami and a game in Buffalo all by Week 9.
Denver blew a 21-3 lead on Sunday, and the team’s offense did nothing in the second half. Denver’s odds fell from +6500 to +10000 as a result.
Arizona Cardinals
We all knew that the Arizona Cardinals weren’t going to be a playoff team, but oddsmakers are essentially pulling their odds from the board after they blew a 20-0 lead in Week 2.
The Cards have gone from +40000 to +100000 to win the Super Bowl, and it’s becoming fairly obvious that the team is tanking this season with Kyler Murray banged up.
Chicago Bears
So much for the Bears having a shot to win the NFC North, huh?
Justin Fields and Chicago looked awful against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, falling to 0-2 on the season.
That pushed the Bears’ odds to win the Super Bowl back to +21000, the third worst in the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow aggravated his calf injury in Cincinnati’s Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, all the more reason to avoid betting on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl right now.
Cincy’s odds dropped from +1400 to +1800, and the team has been steadily falling since Burrow was first hurt in training camp. At 0-2, the Bengals’ margin of error is slim the rest of the way.
