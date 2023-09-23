Bills vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3
Can we get fireworks in Washington this weekend?
By Reed Wallach
The Commanders have been one of the surprises of the young NFL season, jumping out to a 2-0 record as the team plays its home opener against the 1-1 Buffalo Bills, who looked like a Super Bowl contender in dismantling the Raiders at home in Week 2.
Washington's ceiling appears to be higher than expected with Sam Howell under center, can he show up against a stingy Buffalo defense? Which playmaker will Howell be targeting and who can match the production on the other side?
Let's dive into some of my favorite player props for this Week 3 matchup:
Best Prop Bets for Bills vs. Commanders
- Sam Howell OVER 12.5 Rushing Yards
- Jahan Dotson OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards
- Gabe Davis OVER 3.5 Receptions
Sam Howell OVER 12.5 Rushing Yards
Howell has hovered right around this number in two starts this season, rushing for 11 yards in Week 1 and 13 in Week 2. Given that I see a bit more points score than expectations, I think we see Howell escape the pocket and pick up some yards on the ground.
The quarterback is dynamic with his legs, evident from his time at North Carolina where he ran for over 800 yards in 2021. While I came up short on this prop at 17.5 last week, I think this number has drifted too low and will go over.
Jahan Dotson OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards
Dotson has gone under this mark in both games this season, but the breakout is coming for him after receiving an average of six targets through two games in this better-than-expected Commanders offense.
Dotson's average depth of target is more than nine yards and he has been on the field for more snaps than any wide receiver on the Commanders at 85%. The breakout is coming, and it could come in a matchup s a home underdog where Washington will need points.
Gabe Davis OVER 3.5 Receptions
We saw the real Gabe Davis in Week 2, the one who hauled in six of seven targets for 92 yards and a touchdown. The Bills bounced back off a lackluster effort against a stout Jets defense on Monday Night Football and Josh Allen made sure to connect with his stud No. 2 wide receiver.
Now, we are getting + money on Davis to get four catches again? I'm all over this one given that he has been on the field for about 75% of snaps so far this season.
