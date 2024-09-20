Blues 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 18 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we bet some futures for Alex Debrincat and the Detroit Red Wings.
Let's look at two futures bets for the St. Louis Blues in 2024-25.
St. Louis Blues Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- UNDER 86.5 Regular Season Points
- Robert Thomas UNDER 25.5 Goals
UNDER 86.5 Regular Season Points
The Blues overperformed relative to their expectations in 2023-24. Their roster doesn't scream success, as their depth scoring drops after their top guys. The problem is that their top guys don't move the needle, as Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich are hit-and-miss on any given night. The Blues signed Dylan Holloway to an offer sheet to add some depth, but he will find out quickly that life isn't as great away from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.
The Blues will be without Torey Krug for the entire season with an ankle issue. Krug's play had dropped off recently, but he leaves a massive hole. The Blues tried to plug that hole with a $4.5 million annual offer sheet to Philip Broberg, which feels like a gigantic overpayment. St. Louis' defense doesn't seem like they'll be able to contend in the Central Division.
The Nashville Predators' offense has improved greatly after their offseason signings of Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. It feels like the Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Hockey Club could tally some extra wins from last season, which could come at the expense of the Blues. It's rare for a team to have a -11 goal differential but finish ten games over .500, which leads me to believe there's some regression on the way for the Blues in 2024-25.
Robert Thomas UNDER 25.5 Goals
Thomas scored 25+ goals for the first time in his career in 2023-24. It took him playing all 82 games to do it, and it was the first time he had more than 20 goals in a season. Thomas hasn't been able to stay healthy for an entire season, with his previous career-high being 73 games. Thomas took another step in 2023-24, but people need to pump the brakes on him being a superstar.
Thomas could play all 82 games and still not reach 26 goals again this season. There is minimal playmaking around him, and eight of his 26 goals last season came on the powerplay. The Blues powerplay continued to be run through Torey Krug, and that unit could take a hit this season with his absence.
