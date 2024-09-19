Red Wings 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 19 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8.
Let's look at two futures bets for the Detroit Red Wings in 2024-25.
Detroit Red Wings Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
Bets below are available at DraftKings Sportsbook
- OVER 90.5 Regular Season Points
- Alex Debrincat OVER 29.5 Goals
OVER 90.5 Regular Season Points
The oddsmakers have put the Red Wings around the same number of points they finished with last season. Detroit finished with 91 points last season, benefitting from a successful record at home of 23-13-5. The challenge for us when predicting the Red Wings 2024-25 season is if we think they'll be better than last season.
On paper, they look like a better team. They signed Vladimir Tarasenko from the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, and can now roll out two above-average offensive lines. They also upgraded their goaltending situation with the signing of Cam Talbot to replace James Reimer, even though they'll likely have to roll with three at the NHL level again this season. The Red Wings will have five in camp who could compete for a spot, with Jack Campbell and Sebastian Cossa likely holding it down in Grand Rapids.
I think the Atlantic Division could be much tighter this season. The Panthers will continue being good, but the rest of the division has plenty of questions. Jeremy Swayman may not start the year with the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lighting are without their captain Steven Stamkos for the first time in over a decade.
There could be a few more wins to go around in the division this year, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Red Wings can find a way to get closer to a playoff spot.
Alex Debrincat OVER 29.5 Goals
Debrincat will be a massive reason why the Red Wings go over their points total this season. He played all 82 games in three consecutive seasons but hasn't been able to reach the level he was at in 2021-22 when he had 41 goals. He reached the 41-goal mark twice as a Blackhawk, which coincidentally both came with a familiar teammate.
Patrick Kane played just 50 games with the Red Wings last season, but should factor in for most of the 2024-25 campaign. If Debrincat and Kane can rekindle the magic in Detroit, it might be another career-year for Debrincat with his old partner-in-crime. The potential of playing with Debrincat was a massive reason for Kane re-signing in Detroit.
