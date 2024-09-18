Penguins 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 20 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we broke down some futures for the Minnesota Wild.
Let's look at two futures bets for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024-25.
Pittsburgh Penguins Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
- UNDER 90.5 Regular Season Points
- Sidney Crosby UNDER 33.5 Goals
UNDER 90.5 Regular Season Points
The Penguins are another team that didn't go through much of a roster overhaul in the offseason. The Penguins made a significant run at the end of last season, nearly making the playoffs if some results around the league had swung their way. It's difficult to count out a team led by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, but some signs are pointing to the Penguins being mediocre for one more season.
Crosby recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $8.7 million annually. He continues to take pay cuts to ensure that the team remains competitive, which Kyle Dubas is likely thrilled about after his disappointing negotiations as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Crosby signing for just two years seems like his way of leaving the door open to go to a contender if Dubas can't turn the team into a contender soon.
The Penguins have seven players on expiring contracts in 2024-25. It'd be difficult for Dubas to improve the team for this season, as they have limited cap space. Rutger McGroarty will be a massive addition to their lineup, but we'll assume he needs a year to learn the professional game.
The Penguins could take a beating for one more season before trying to give Crosby one more competitive window in 2025-26. It's not a bet I'm confident about after last year's late-season run, but I'll fade the Penguins in 2024-25.
Sidney Crosby UNDER 33.5 Goals
People likely watch Crosby and wonder if he is aging in reverse. It's hard to believe that it was a long time ago when many wondered if Crosby would ever be the same after an extensive concussion history. Crosby is one of the best to ever play, and his ability to recover from those issues and continue being a dominant force into his late-30s is inspiring.
I have tons of belief that Crosby has a few good years left. However, this line seems a bit high for a player who scored more than 33 goals for the first time since 2018-19 last season. Crosby will make us sweat with this bet, as he will likely finish around 30 goals. However, the under seems like a good bet after he failed to score more than 33 goals in five of his last six seasons.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.