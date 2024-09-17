Wild 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 21 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we broke down the futures for Matvei Michkov and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Let's look at two future bets for the Minnesota Wild in 2024-25.
Minnesota Wild Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
- UNDER 93.5 Regular Season Points
- Wild to make playoffs - NO
UNDER 93.5 Regular Season Points
It's hard for me to see why the oddsmakers are projecting that the Wild will record six more points in 2024-25 compared to last season's total. The Wild had a 39-34-9 record, which you could argue might've led to more points if they had found a way to win more of their overtime games. However, that isn't enough of a theory for me to believe in them this season.
The Wild were one of the most inactive teams during the offseason. They return mostly the same roster, which doesn't make much sense when you look at last year's team. There's always an argument to be made to run it back when a team has an injury-filled season or suffered some bad luck. The Wild didn't have that in 2023-24, as the core of their roster all played 70+ games and played near their potential.
Kirill Kaprizov nearly scored 50 goals, and Joel Eriksson Ek was a 30-goal scorer. Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury struggled, and I might like the Wild's chances more if Jesper Wallstedt was elevated to the big roster. The problem is that the Wild re-signed Fleury for one more year, which doesn't give Wallstedt an avenue to the NHL.
The rest of the Central Division should also be better this season. The Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, and Colorado Avalanche will still contend for the top three positions. The Nashville Predators improved substantially, while the St. Louis Blues, Utah Hockey Club, and Chicago Blackhawks could all be better with another year of experience. The Wild are getting way too much respect from the oddsmakers, and this might be my favorite future bet of the offseason.
Wild to make playoffs - NO
There isn't much explanation needed for this bet. I am low on the WIld in the 2024-25 season and we are getting +105 odds at DraftKings for them to not make the playoffs. The Western Conference has gotten worse in the Pacific Division, but at least three teams will have to make the playoffs from that side and they will benefit from a weaker schedule. The Central Division will be a gauntlet for all the teams and I'm not even sure if the Wild are a top-five team in there to sneak into a wild card if the Pacific has only three playoff teams.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.