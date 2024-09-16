Flyers 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 22 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we broke down the futures for Ukko-Pekka Luukonen and the Buffalo Sabres.
Philadelphia Flyers Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
- UNDER 85.5 Regular Season Points (-115)
- Matvei Michkov to win Calder Trophy (+350)
UNDER 85.5 Regular Season Points
The Flyers overperformed for much of the season, recording a winning record and 87 points despite owning a -26 goal differential. Philadelphia stayed in the race for most of the year and nearly snuck into a playoff spot, but couldn't recover after Carter Hart left the team.
Philadelphia's point pace took a drop once Samuel Ersson became the full-time starter, but he did have a successful season for the Flyers. The issue is that we don't know how he will perform with extended opportunity, and their backup will be significantly weaker than the one-two punch that he and Hart had for the beginning of 2023-24.
The Flyers didn't make many moves to improve their team this offseason, with the only addition being Matvei Michkov from Russia. As you'll learn below, we are high on him in his rookie year, but whether or not that translates into more than 85 team points seems unlikely.
Matvei Michkov to win Calder Trophy
Michkov had a successful season in the KHL after the Flyers drafted him in 2023, recording 41 points in 47 games for HC Sochi. He is already turning heads in rookie camp and had some dominating games in the prospect tournament before the main camp starts. The Flyers should put Michkov in a position to succeed right away, which is why he is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy, but that doesn't mean we can't target him at +450.
Michkov automatically becomes the most talented forward on the Flyers' roster. He will get time on the Flyers' first powerplay line and the top six at even strength. We aren't high on the Flyers to have much team success this season, but no matter how bad a team is, someone on the ice has to score the goals. The concern is if the voters will select Michkov if the Flyers are bad, but they just gave the award to Connor Bedard last season on the second-worst team in the league.
There is one more massive concern about Michkov's potential. His coach this season will be John Tortorella, who is infamous for being hesitant about giving young players an opportunity. Michkov may be too good for Tortorella to ignore, but it could be an intriguing storyline to follow. Michkov is already testing Tortorella's limits, as he attempted to do a Michigan in the first rookie camp practice, which was met by laughs from the rest of the front office in Tortorella's direction.
