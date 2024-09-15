Sabres 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 23 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we broke down the futures for Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils.
The Sabres have one of the longest playoff droughts in North American sports. They continue to struggle to begin seasons and come up short after a hot streak to end the year. It's a neverending cycle, as the hot streaks give them enough points to land a top draft pick, which hurts their prospect pool.
Can the Sabres break the cycle and make the playoffs or will they regress in 2024-25? Let's look at two future bets for the Buffalo Sabres.
Buffalo Sabres Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
- UNDER 88.5 Regular Season Points
- Ukko-Pekka Luukonen UNDER 25.5 Wins
Under 88.5 Regular Season Points
The Atlantic Division could be a gauntlet in 2024-25. The Montreal Canadiens improved their team by adding their most significant need with the acquisition of Patrik Laine. The Ottawa Senators followed suit by adding Linus Ullmark to solidify the goaltending position. Then, the Atlantic will still be led by the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Everyone is also waiting for the Detroit Red Wings to break out.
It seems like every night will create a gauntlet for these Atlantic Division teams. The issue for the Sabres is they are one team, along with the Red Wings, who haven't improved during the offseason. They signed James Reimer as the backup goalie if Devon Levi isn't ready and Jason Zucker to replace Jeff Skinner.
It seems like a whole lot of linear moves to me. The Sabres had just 88 points last season, which was only possible after a hot streak to end the season. Buffalo's contending window may have come and gone without a playoff trip to show for it, and they could be the last-place team in the Atlantic this season.
Ukko-Pekka Luukonen UNDER 25.5 Wins
Pekka Luukonen had a great 2024-25 season, tallying 27 wins with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. I expect the Sabres to take a step back this season, and it would only make sense if UPL records fewer wins. The looming full-time duties of Devon Levi in the NHL are also a concern. The signing of James Reimer likely signals that the Sabres want UPL getting fewer starts in 2024-25, as he had to play in 54 games in 2023-24.
Teams like to have their starters get closer to 50 games now to maintain their stamina. It wouldn't be surprising if Levi and Reimer combined to give the Sabres 35-40 games, leaving UPL to get around ten fewer appearances. If that's the case, I find it difficult to see him recording over 25 victories.
