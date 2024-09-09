Canadiens 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 29 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out yesterday's article where we broke down the futures forJohn Gibson and the Anaheim Ducks.
The Montreal Canadiens future was taking an unknown path after last season. They had plenty of depth in their defensive prospect pool but their offensive talent raised many questions. Kent Hughes aimed to improve that deficiency in the offseason, and boy did he deliver.
It started at the 2024 NHL Draft, when Ivan Demidov fell to No. 5 and they took him with the draft pick instead of passing on him like they did Matvei Michkov the year before. Demidov was the answer to their future offensive concerns, but Hughes improved it even more by acquiring Patrik Laine.
Let's look at two futures bets for the Canadiens and their players in 2024-25.
Montreal Canadiens Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
- OVER 76.5 Regular Season Points
- Patrik Laine OVER 29.5 Goals
OVER 76.5 Regular Season Points
We could be walking into a trap by buying the Canadiens' hype, but it's hard to ignore how good they can be if the Laine acquisition works out. They are deep in their forward group with two solid lines and some depth pieces. If their veterans who have been struggling like Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson can be playable in the bottom six, it would elevate the Canadiens to another level.
The Canadiens have so many defensemen that they had to trade two solid players Jordan Harris and Jonathan Kovacevic this offseason to make room for some younger guys. The young defense core also raises some concerns, but they are talented enough to figure it out.
This bet is boom or bust for me. The Canadiens could shock the world and make a run to the playoffs, or confirm everyone's concerns and still finish in the bottom five of the NHL. I want to be on the more exciting side of history here and back them to break out of the rebuild and shock the world.
Patrik Laine OVER 29.5 Goals
Laine has been saying all the right things since the Canadiens acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He seems recovered from a stint on the NHLPA's Player Assistance Program last season and is ready to return to his form. Laine commented on a media availability after the trade where he stated he wants to be a 40+ goal scorer with the Canadiens. Montreal feels like a perfect fit for him and we could see the Winnipeg version of Laine at the Bell Centre.
If we do get the Winnipeg version of Laine, he will blow away this number and be one of the most exciting players Montreal has seen in a long time.
