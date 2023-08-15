BMW Championship score predictions (What will be the winning score at Olympia Fields?)
Predicting the winning score at Olympia Fields this week.
The PGA Tour heads to Olympia Fields for the penultimate event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The playoff field has been narrowed down to the top 50 guys in the standings. After this week, the top 30 will head to East Lake for the Tour Championship.
In this article, I'm going to predict what the winning score of the tournament will be. I'll also try to predict the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list. Let's jump into it.
BMW Championship Score Predictions
Winning score: -4
The location of the BMW Championship rotates on a yearly basis. This time it's set to head back to Olympia Fields for the first time since 2020. Before that, the last mens professional tournament that was hosted there was the 2003 U.S. Open.
In 2020, Jon Rahm won the event in a playoff against Dustin Johnson with a final score of 4-under par. I'm going to guess we're going to see a similar result this time around as it's projected to be one of the toughest courses on the schedule.
Rory McIlroy score prediction: -2
I predicted last week's winning score and Rory McIlroy's score to perfection, no big deal. I nailed everything about his tournament and I expect an extremely similar result this week. He has finished inside the top 10 in eight straight starts and I'm sure he'll have another strong finish this weekend.
Scottie Scheffler score prediction: EVEN
Scottie Scheffler has stumbled in his last two starts, but I expect him to bounce back this week. Playing well at Olympia Fields is all about avoiding bogeys on the scorecard and nobody is better at avoiding bogeys than Scheffler. I still don't think he'll win, but he'll have a stronger finish than he has in his last two events.
Jon Rahm score prediction: -3
Jon Rahm won this event the last time it was at Olympia Fields, winning with a final score of -4. He hasn't had his best stuff of late, but he knows how to play this course so much like Scheffler, I expect a strong bounce back start this week.
Patrick Cantlay score prediction: +1
Patrick Cantlay is the back-to-back defending champion at the BMW Championship, but Olympia Fields is a much different course than where it was played the past two seasons. I don't think this course fits his style of play as well as the others do and I don't expect him to be in contention on Sunday.
Viktor Hovland score prediction: +3
Viktor Hovland is a popular pick this week, but I'm not convinced based on his recent form. He hasn't had a top 10 finish since winning the Memorial Tournament, but that may work in his favorite with Muirfield Village also being an extremely tough course. This week will show us if Hovland is a guy we'll want to blindly back in tough events.
Xander Schauffele score prediction: +2
I don't think Xander Schauffele deserves to have odds this short. he hasn't contended in an event since finished in second place at the Wells Fargo Championship in May. His last three starts were finished of T42, T17, and T24. I expect a similar type of finish this week.
Collin Morikawa score prediction: -1
I do think Collin Morikawa's game is trending in the right direction and I think it'll reuslt in a top 10 finish this week after finishing T13 at the St. Jude Championship last week. With that being said, his short game has to get better before he returns to the winner's circle.
Jordan Spieth score prediction: EVEN
Jordan Spieth had a great T6 finish at last week's St. Jude Championship. He gained 0.84 strokes with his putter last week but his irons were off. Whether or not he contends on Sunday will depend on his approach game. If he can dial it in, he could have a chance to grab the win.
Max Homa score prediction: -4
Max Homa was on fire in the first third of the PGA Tour season, but he went through a rut during the meat of the season. Now, he's back to playing great golf, having improved in each of his last four starts. He went T21, T12, T10, then T6 in his last four events.
A big advantage Max Homa has is he should thrive at Olympia Fields with how tough it plays. He enters this week ranking 15th on Tour in bogey avoidance in 14th in scrambling. I think now is the time to jump back on him. He's my best bet to win this week.
Tommy Fleetwood score prediction: -1
Tommy Fleetwood had another Tommy Fleetwood finish last week, finishing T3 after having an extremely good chance to win on Sunday. Why would we expect anything different from him this week?
