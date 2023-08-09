FedEx St. Jude Championship score predictions (What will be the winning score at TPC Southwind?)
Predicting the winning score at TPC Southwind this week.
The FedEx Cup Playoffs begins this week and they have a slightly different look to them. Instead of 125 golfers competing in the first round, just the top 70 in the standings will be playing in this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.
That means there won't be a cut this week and all 70 golfers will be playing on the weekend.
In this article, I'm going to predict what the winning score of the tournament will be. I'll also try to call the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list. Let's dive into it.
FedEx St. Jude Championship Score Predictions
Winning Score: -15
We have a ton of history at TPC Southwind. The course hosted the St. Jude Classic, the WGC Invitational, and now the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Will Zalatoris won this event last year with a score of 15-under par and the three winners before that won at 16-under par, 13-under par, and 16-under par.
So, I think it's safe to say the winner will fall somewhere between 13-under and -16. So, why not go with last year's winning score of 15-under? Works for me!
Scottie Scheffler score prediction: -10
Scottie Scheffler is having a historic ballstriking season, but his putting has been terrible which has held him back from winning. Also, at the Open Championship his approach play dipped slightly as well, resulting in a T23 finish for him. Is he trending in the wrong direction or was that just a blip in the radar for him? We'll find out this week.
Jon Rahm score prediction: -13
Jon Rahm is entering great form ahead of the event, having finished T2 at the Open Championship. With that being said, he hasn't won a tournament since the Masters so I'm predicting him to fall a little bit short against this weekend.
Rory McIlroy score prediction: -14
Rory McIlroy hasn't finished worse than 9th in his past seven starts. He also missed the cut (when there was one) at this event last season. But, it has to be said that McIlroy usually turns it on during the FedEx Cup Playoffs. I predict a runner-up finish for him this week.
Patrick Cantlay score prediction: -8
Patrick Cantlay usually dominates the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but he's been in bad form lately. He missed the cut at the Scottish Open and finished T33 at the Open Championship. I don't expect much from him this week and I'm shocked he's high up on the list of odds.
Xander Schauffele score prediction: -8
Xander Schauffele is another golfer who hasn't been in great form. He had a T10 at the US Open, but other then that he hasn't had a top 10 finish since the Wells Fargo Championship in May.
Viktor Hovland score prediction: -11
Viktor Hovland is a popular pick this week, but he hasn't had a ton of success at this course. In his three starts at TPC Southwind, he hasn't finished better than 20th. I expect a strong performance this week, but he won't be in contention at the end of the day on Sunday.
Collin Morikawa score prediction: -15
Collin Morikawa is my favorite bet for this week, as I wrote about in this article. So, naturally, I think he's going to finish with the winning score of 15-under par.
Tyrrell Hatton score prediction: -6
Tyrrell Hatton ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained behind the big three (Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm), but his recent form is concerning. He blew up at the Open Championship on Friday afternoon, which resulted in a T20 finish.
Tommy Fleetwood score prediction: -10
Tommy Fleetwood is quietly playing some of the best golf of his career, finishing in the top 10 in four of the last five events. With that being said, he finished 46th and 35th the last two times he competed at TPC Southwind.
Rickie Fowler score prediction: -9
Rickie Fowler hasn't played great since winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finished 42nd and 23rd in his next two starts. He also hasn't had a lot of success at this event, finishing 64th here last year.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change