BYU vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6
By Reed Wallach
Two teams jockeying for Big 12 positioning meet in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
Can OU sustain some momentum after dropping three of four games? The team welcomes BYU to town in hopes of limiting the Cougars' perimeter-oriented offense. Can the Sooners get lead guard Javian McCollum back on track?
Here's our best bets for BYU vs. Oklahoma on Tuesday night:
New BETMGM users, sign up below and get $158 in bonus bets when you make a first wager of just $5 after following the link below!
BYU vs. Oklaohma Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma vs. BYU Betting Trends
- BYU is 0-3 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season
- Oklahoma is 9-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- BYU has gone OVER in seven of its last 10 games
BYU vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 6th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- BYU Record: 16-5
- Oklahoma Record: 16-6
BYU vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
BYU
Dallin Hall: Hall's three-point shooting has fallen off in Big 12 play, down to 31% despite shooting 37% over the balance of the season, but he is fourth in conference assist rate, dishing out nearly 33% of assists the Cougars have. Can he unlock this BYU offense against a sturdy Oklahoma defense?
Oklahoma
Javian McCollum: The junior guard has failed to reach double figures in three of the last four games, which have all been OU losses. The guard is incredibly impactful and the team goes as he goes. Can he find success back at home against a BYU team that struggles to pressure the ball in Big 12 play?
BYU vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma has been inconsistent in Big 12 play, notching wins over the likes of Iowa State, but also dropping games to Texas Tech at home and UCF.
However, the team matches up well against Tuesday's opponent BYU, who is incredibly reliant on three-point shooting. This season, the Cougars are second in the country in three-point rate (51.4%), and that's up in Big 12 play (55.4%). The BYU offense hasn't been able to get inside as often, and the team is more efficient than any team in the league (60.5% two-point percentage in Big 12 play). However, the team is turning the ball over a ton more and struggling to handle the rigorous Big 12 schedule.
Oklahoma's defense is an elite perimeter unit, top 50 in open three rate per ShotQuality, and is fifth in three-point percentage allowed. The team also does an incredible job of shutting down transition offense, 38th in points allowed per possession against transition offense, which BYU leans on quite a bit, top 10 in the country.
I believe that at home, Oklahoma can dictate the pace of this game and lean on its defense to limit the BYU offense into a half-court battle. While BYU's offense remains elite even in the halfcourt, I believe the Sooners can dominate inside (the team is getting to the foul line more than any team in Big 12 play), and finish at the rim against a BYU team that is 234th in defending at the rim.
I'll take OU to cover the small number at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!