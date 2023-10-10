BYU vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
A full betting preview for Week 7 and the TCU Horned Frogs hosting the BYU Cougars in Big 12 play.
By Josh Yourish
Last season, the TCU Horned Frogs were unbeaten in Big 12 play until the Big 12 Championship game, but this season has been a very different story. Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They are coming off back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Iowa State, and now have a different quarterback for this matchup against the BYU Cougars due to an injury to starter Chandler Morris.
BYU is still new to the Big 12, but the Cougars are making an impression with a 4-1 record overall and a 1-1 mark in conference play, beating Cincinnati two weeks ago ahead of a bye week.
BYU vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
TCU and BYU Betting Trends
- TCU is 2-4 ATS
- The UNDER is 5-1 in TCU games
- BYU is 2-3 ATS
- The OVER is 4-1 in BYU games
BYU vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- BYU Record: 4-1
- TCU Record: 3-3
BYU vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
BYU
Chase Roberts, WR: Roberts is the guy following Puka Nacua as the Cougars’ No. 1 receiver. Roberts leads the team with 24 catches for 358 yards and three scores. In Week 5 against Cincinnati, BYU’s most recent game, Roberts went for 131 yards on just six catches.
TCU
Josh Hoover, QB: Chandler Morris was the successor to Max Duggan, but he wasn’t having the type of year Duggan had in 2022 and now he’s out with a knee injury he suffered in the loss to Iowa State. That leaves redshirt-freshman Josh Hoover in command of Sonny Dykes’ offense. Hoover is 13/22 passing this year for 169 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
BYU vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
TCU is still favored at home in this game against Kedon Slovis and BYU. That’s because despite an ugly record the Horned Frogs are still an effective team. TCU is 16th in total offense, 30th in rushing yards per game, and 28th in passing offense. The Horned Frogs’ fast pace helps production. They are fourth in plays per game, so despite ranking 53rd in yards per play, they are still one of the better offenses and score 31.3 points a game.
The defense is also a solid unit, the Horned Frogs rank 66th overall and 48th in yards per play only allowing 5.2. They have a weakness against the pass which is how BYU typically moves the ball, ranking 51st in passing offense and 132nd on the ground, but the Cougars only gain 5.2 yards per play which is 101st.
Josh Hoover is the big question, but the Sonny Dykes system can be quarterback friendly and with Emani Bailey averaging 5.7 yards per carry, the run game can be leaned on by the redshirt-freshman. Bailey has run for 690 yards on 121 carries and has scored twice.
In BYU’s most recent win, the Cougars were outgained 498-295 by Cincinnati and if it wasn’t for two takeaways they had no business winning 35-27. I’m taking TCU to win and cover as a home favorite.
