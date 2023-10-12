California vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
A full betting preview for the No. 16 Utah Utes and Cal Golden Bears in a Saturday afternoon Pac 12 showdown.
By Josh Yourish
The Cal Golden Bears and No. 16 Utah Utes have both played their most recent game against Oregon State, Cal in Week 5 and Utah last week. Both lost, but in very different ways, Cal 52-40 and Utah 21-7.
Cal is all about offense and Utah is struggling to score, so this matchup of styles will be very interesting in Week 7. The Golden Bears are 3-3 (1-2) and Utah is 4-1 (1-1). We’ll dig deep into this matchup, but for a look around the country check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Now, here are the odds for this Pac 12 showdown.
California vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Utah and California Betting Trends
- Utah is 2-2-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 5-0 in Utah games
- California is 2-4 ATS
- The OVER is 3-3 in California games
California vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC 12
- Cal Record: 3-3
- Utah Record: 4-1
California vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
California
Isaiah Ifanse, RB: Ifanse combines with Jaydn Ott to make up one of the best backfield duos in the country. Last time out in Cal’s 52-40 loss to Oregon State, Ifanse ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while Ott finished with 85 yards on 13 carries. Ifanse is hyper-efficient, going for 5.7 yards per carry on the year and has seven touchdowns which leads the team. He is second to Ott in carries, yards per carry, and rushing yards.
Utah
Nate Johnson, QB: Cam Rising’s health is still a massive question mark surrounding this team. Kyle Wittingham refuses to reveal whether or not he’ll be available, but it doesn’t seem likely. Johnson has been the starting quarterback, but last week he struggled against Oregon State. Johnson completed just eight of his 23 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Bryson Barnes even saw the field in the 21-7 Utah loss.
California vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
The difference in styles will be apparent right from the start. Kyle Wittingham and Utah like to play old school football with defense and the running game. The Utes average 66.0 plays per game which is 87th in the country and Cal is seventh, averaging 80.0 plays a game. Utah will slow this game down which will be uncomfortable for Cal and the Utes are very uniquely built to stop the Golden Bears offense.
Cal is 43rd in total offense, but 75th in yards per play. The Golden Bears’ pace accounts for that discrepancy. Where they are efficient is on the ground, they average 5.1 yards per carry which is 24th and have the No. 11 rushing offense behind Jaydn Ott and Isaiah Ifanse. The Utes defensively are fourth in rushing defense, and yards per rush, only giving up 2.4.
Oregon State was a prolific rushing offense too and the Beavers only managed 131 rushing yards on Utah last week. Their primary rusher, Damien Martinez only averaged 4.1 yards per carry compared to his yearly average of 6.5.
Wittingham is going to want this game to slow down to a crawl. That’s why the under is 5-0 in Utah games this season. That and the fact that the Utes are 126th in yards per play. I don’t see how that offense can possibly cover a double-digit spread, so I’ll take the under again.
