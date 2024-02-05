Chiefs Expert Shares Intriguing Super Bowl Prediction (49ers vs. Chiefs Pick)
Arrowhead Addict's Matt Conner shared his Super Bowl prediction with BetSided.
By Peter Dewey
We're less than a week away from Super Bowl 58, and it's officially time to start getting those Super Bowl picks in.
The BetSided team will have picks, props, and much more coming your way all week, but we've also gotten some outside help to bring some differing opinions for Super Bowl Sunday.
Thanks to our colleagues at FanSided, we've gotten a pick from both a Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers expert for Super Bowl 58. Here's how our resident Chiefs expert views the rematch between these teams going on Sunday:
If you’re looking to bet on Super Bowl 58 and some of these prop bets, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl 58
The Chiefs come into this game as two-point underdogs, the third straight game that Patrick Mahomes and company have been set as underdogs in the playoffs this season.
Yet, Mahomes has two outright wins in these games, and he's gone 10-1-1 against the spread as an underdog in his career. He's also 9-3 straight up in those contests, including last season's Super Bowl victory.
To help bettors and fans get a full scope of this year's Super Bowl, BetSided has enlisted the help of Arrowhead Addict's expert Matt Conner to get his take on the Chiefs during their playoff run and deliver a prediction of his own.
Having multiple perspectives can be very helpful when truly nailing down your bet for the Super Bowl.
Chiefs Expert Super Bowl 2024 Prediction
The Chiefs have run through a series of tough defenses with top-tier quarterbacks on their journey to the Super Bowl, including toppling Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson on the road.
They’ve done so with greater margin than anyone could have anticipated as well, as their own defense has stymied the year’s top two MVP candidates in their own home stadiums.
Expecting the Niners to provide a greater challenge with Brock Purdy at the helm is just not a bet I’d ever want to put down. -- Matt Conner
Final score: Chiefs, 31, 49ers 23
Matt is predicting a Chiefs' outright win, which means they'd hit on the moneyline (+110) and cover the spread as two-point underdogs.
BetSided's NFL expert Iain MacMillan doesn't seem to agree -- picking the 49ers in his 58 bets for Super Bowl 58. He'll have a full breakdown of his pick this week in his Road to 272 column.
"Obviously, I'm going to start with my pick for the game," MacMillan wrote. "You can read my full betting preview here. At the end of the day, the 49ers are the more talented team with more weapons, sporting unarguably the best offense in the NFL. Betting against may seem insane, but it's so crazy that it might just work."
This is why we have differing opinions to give bettors the full scope! Matt knows the Chiefs like few others, so bettors that are leaning with Kansas City may want to trust his pick and bet on Mahomes and company to pull off the upset.
Stay tuned with the BetSided team for more coverage and Super Bowl bets this week!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.