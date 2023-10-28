Chiefs vs. Broncos Weather Report Causes Crazy Shift in Odds
Denver is expected to get plenty of snow before kickoff in Week 8 against the Chiefs
It looks like we may be getting our first snow game of the 2023 NFL season.
According to reports, Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Broncos in Denver will see temperatures as low as 13 degrees and 6-14 inches of snow.
As a result, the odds have shifted in favor of the Broncos. Let's take a look at the latest lines.
Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, spread, and total
The Chiefs originally opened as 8.5-point favorites in Denver after just beating them 19-8 two weeks ago. Since it was announced that we will likely see cold temperatures and plenty of snow, the line has shifted a point and a half toward the Broncos.
As of writing this article, the Broncos are now 7-point favorites. As I pointed out in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I think the Broncos are going to give the Chiefs a scare and the addition of bad weather only helps their case.
The Broncos' biggest strength is their ability to run the football, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which is the fourth-best mark in the NFL. Now, they face a Chiefs team that ranks 30th in opponent EPA/Rush and 26th in opponent yards per carry.
Now, not only do they have an edge in the run game, but playing in deep snow only slows the game down even more and further aids the run game of their offense. I don't know if the Broncos can win outright, but I certainly think they'll cover as touchdown underdogs.
It's worth noting the total of 46 has yet to shift, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it go down before kickoff on Sunday. If you want to take the UNDER, I'd recommend doing it sooner rather than later.
