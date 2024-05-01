CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch Longshots and First Round Leader Best Bets
In this article, I follow up my Power Ranking Best Bests with a couple ultra-longshots and some first round leader (FRL) best bets
By Todd Moser
With the PGA Tour heading to TPC Craig Ranch, there's a less proven group of golfers on the docket, meaning that we can cash in on some long shots to show out.
Below you'll find a handful of my favorite long shot bets to put myself in position to have a profitable weekend at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, including a handful of First Round Leader (FRL) bets.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch Ultra-longshot Best Bets
Ryan Palmer +12500
Time’s running out for this native Texan. He currently ranks 184th on the FedEx Cup list. Up until last week, his best finish out of eight events was a T-54. He had a T-19 finish at last week’s team event in New Orleans. In his last two starts here, he finished T-8 and T-5 and usually plays Texas events well. He’s an excellent driver of the golf ball (12th in total driving) but is a horrendous putter (179th in total putting). Don’t be surprised to see his name pop up on the leaderboard.
Hayden Springer +20000
In his last five events, Springer’s best finish is a T-72. That would explain why oddsmakers don’t give him much of a chance this week. However, he does have a T-3 in Puerto Rico earlier in the year. In addition, this is a home event for him. He’s been attending the tournament since he was five and went to nearby Byron Nelson High School. He attended TCU and lives a short distance away from TPC Craig Ranch.
Sung Kang +100000
This is the longest play I’ve ever made, but I think there is some merit and certainly some pot odds. Kang won the tournament in 2019 although not at Craig Ranch. However, he did finish T-14 here last year, and this IS his home course! So why are his odds so high? He has only played three events on the PGA Tour this year and has missed the cut in all of them.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch First Round Leader (FRL) Best Bets
Si Woo Kim +3300
Kim ranks third on our Power Rankings and ranks 20th on Tour in first round scoring at 69.27. He opened with a 65 during last year’s tournament. He has a mid-afternoon tee time.
Alex Noren +3300
Noren was a near FRL win for us earlier in the year missing out by a shot. Favored by many experts this week, he ranks seventh in first round scoring average at 68.67 and has an early morning tee time.
Hayden Springer +15000
The aforementioned Springer is playing on his home course. In addition, he ranks a surprising 10th in first round scoring average at 69.00 but has a very late tee time. Perhaps the winds will have died down by then.
