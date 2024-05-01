The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Power Rankings: The 10 Best Golfers at TPC Craig Ranch
We countdown the 10 best golfers to bet on at this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
By Todd Moser
Last week, Team Irish gave us our sixth outright win in 16 weeks, but the real story was our +15000 longshot team of Ramey/Trainer who had the lead until Team Irish birdied 18 to tie. Alas, our huge payday went awry as our heroes bogeyed the easy 18th hole and lost to McIlroy/Lowry.
This week, I think there’s an excellent chance at another longshot winner because the field is thin at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. One thing to note: the tournament has only been held at Craig Ranch since 2021, so there is limited course history.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Power Rankings
10. CT Pan +10000
CT had an impressive tournament at the difficult Players before faltering in the final round with a 76 which dropped him down to a T-42. His best finish this year was a T-3 in Mexico. He had a successful debut at Craig Ranch last year finishing solo fourth.
He has some decent stats but nothing outstanding. He ranks 65th in total strokes gained, 62nd in strokes gained on approach, 46th in scrambling, and is oddly ranked 18th in second round scoring average.
His putting stats are in the 100s so he will need to improve on that if we are going to cash in on this longshot.
9. Ben An +2800
An played Craig Ranch for the first time last year and finished T-14. This season, he has three Top 25s including a T-8 at the API. He played well at The Masters finishing T-16.
Statistically, he ranks 18th in strokes gained off-the-tee, seventh in driving distance, 18th in GIR, but only 130th in strokes gained putting.
8. Seamus Power +6000
I liked what I saw from Power in his last tournament. He was contending at the RBC before the bad weather hit and ultimately finished T-12. I also like the fact that he’s played Craig Ranch every year and has some good finishes.
He finished T-19 last year, T-17 in 2022, and T-9 in 2021. His stats are pretty scary. Most of them rank in the 100s.
7. Jason Day +2000
Day is one of this week’s favorites, but he and I don’t really get along. He’s often favored and seldom wins, but I’ll give him respect as the defending champ this week.
Day has three top 10s this season but had a disappointing Masters finishing T-30. In his last start at the RBC, he finished T-18. Day has had a good year driving, scrambling, and putting, but his approach game has been way off.
He ranks 8th in total driving, 13th in scrambling, and ninth in putts per round; however, he only ranks 133rd in GIR and 152nd in strokes gained on approach.
6. Jordan Spieth +1500
This week’s tournament favorite. If it’s a Texas tournament, then Spieth has to be included in the power rankings.
He has not found his A-game this year and has far too many “others” on his scorecards. He’s played well at Craig Ranch finishing second here in 2022 and T-9 in 2021. Like his game, his stats are all over the place. He ranks 11th in total strokes gained, 39th in strokes gained off the tee, and second in putting average, but only ranks 100th in strokes gained on approach, 69th in GIR, and a shocking 103rd in scrambling.
5. Adam Scott +2500
Scott has played reasonably well but has nothing to show for it. In five of his seven starts, he’s finished 22nd or better. We last saw him at The Masters where he finished a respectable T-22. Last year, he finished T-8 at Craig Ranch.
His stats are a mixed bag. He ranks 26th in total strokes gained, 15th in total driving, and a surprising 16th in strokes gained putting. However, he only ranks 123 in GIR and 114th in scoring average.
4. Stephen Jaeger +2800
Jaeger has been a pleasant surprise this year. The former Korn Ferry Tour star picked up his first win at the Houston Open. Maybe he enjoys playing in Texas?
He finished T-11 here last year. Statistically, he’s had a good year. He ranks 15th in total strokes gained, 28th in strokes gained off the tee, 21st in total driving, and 23rd in scoring average.
3. Si Woo Kim +1600
Ladies and gentlemen, here is your second favorite this week. SWK has had a good run this season. He’s only finished outside the top 30 once in 11 starts.
He had a close call at The Players finishing sixth and played well last week at the RBC finishing T-18. Last year, he finished T-2 here.
His stats are good also. He ranks 10th in total strokes gained, 11th in strokes gained off the tee, third in driving accuracy, 29th in strokes gained on approach, 27th in GIR, 21st in scrambling, and seventh in scoring average.
So, given all the above, it’s understandable why he’s a favorite. I just don’t like to pot odds.
2. KH Lee +5000
Anytime a guy wins two out of three years on a course, that’s good enough for me. Horse for course. I really like KH this week and love his odds. He has three Top 11s this year so it’s not like he’s playing badly.
His stats are better than some on our list. He ranks 52nd in total driving, 79th in total strokes gained, a lousy 149th in GIR, 55th in scrambling, and 43rd in scoring average. This guy should contend this week.
1. Tom Kim +2800
Somehow, I’ve managed to keep Tom Kim out of the power rankings for 16 weeks. I’ve been patient waiting for his game to come around while still flying under the oddsmakers’ radar.
Here’s our opportunity at +2800. Last week, he played well for three rounds before an even par 71 in the final round dropped hi to a T-18. I might be a week early with this pick, but I expect him to be a big factor. His stats are unimpressive thus far.
His driving is pretty good ranking 17th in accuracy and 59th in total driving, but he’s only 91st in GIR and 105th in total putting.
