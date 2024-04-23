The Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana Power Rankings: The 10 Best Teams to Bet
Power Ranking the best teams to bet on at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
By Todd Moser
Last week: Scottie Scheffler gave us our fifth outright winner in 15 weeks. The logic last week was figuring out that the Masters contenders who were in contention wouldn’t have much left in the tank except for one. Thanks, Scottie.
This week is an entirely different event as the PGA Tour goes to its teams format. I will be treading lightly on the betting front as the team format has very few returning teams and only a two-year history. The favorites are obvious, but I don’t think there’s much money to be made. This might be the week to take a gamble on a longer shot.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Team Power Rankings Countdown
10. The Hojgaards +2500
It’s hard to remember who is who, but both twin brothers are talented. Nicolai currently ranks 35th in the OGWR and is a regular on the PGA Tour. He briefly led The Masters before finishing T-16, and he nearly won the Farmers before finishing second. Rasmus plays on the DP World Tour and ranks 83rd on the OGWR. He’s played two PGA Tour events this year with a T-49 being his best finish in Puerto Rico. Both brothers have won on the DP World Tour.
9. Team Canada 2 – Conners/Pendrith +2500
As the bobsledders do, we have labeled Canada’s top teams as ‘1’ and ‘2.’ This team has not played together in this event but should have some country chemistry. Conners has yet to miss a cut this year but has no Top 10s although he does have two Top 20s including a T-13 at The Players and is always a threat. Pendrith has a lot of missed cuts but has three Top 11s including last week in Puntacana.
8. Team Gator – Horschel/Alexander +4500
Sure, I have Gator bias, but I like this team. BillyHo won last week in Puntacana and has played well this year. Alexander, son of former Gator Coach and US Amateur winner Buddy Alexander), has had two recent quality finishes including a T-14 at the Valero and a T-16 at the Cognizant.
7. Team Irish – McIlroy/Lowry +750
An obvious pick and one who will be on almost everyone’s card. They haven’t played this event together but were teammates in the 2021 Ryder Cup. Of course, they can easily win this event. The question is, what is their motivation?
6. Theegala/Zalatoris +1000
The young guns will be a popular pick this week and are one of the favorites to win. Theegala finished solo second last week in Harbour Town and now ranks 12th on the OWGR. He has four other Top 10s this year including a T-9 at The Players. Willy Z has three Top 10s this year including a T-9 at The Masters. This will be their first time playing in the team event.
5. Straka/Garnett +3300
Although they have not played together in this event, both come in good form. Garnett won the Puerto Rico Open and finished T-18 last week in Harbour Town. Straka was in the final group last week and finished T-5. He also had two T-16 finishes in high-pressure events (Masters and Players). This team is flying under the radar. Keep an eye out for them.
4. The Fitzpatricks +2500
Another brother combo. Matthew and Alex played her last year and finished T-19 so I like that they have course and format experience. Matthew has finished T-28 or better in seven of his last eight events including a fifth at The Players and a T-22 at The Masters. Alex plays on the DP World tour but finished T-23 last week at the Puntacana PGA Tour event last week.
3. T Moore/NeSmith +4000
I’ve ranked these ‘no-names’ high this week because they have played the event twice and finished T-4 both years, so they’ve proven they can play well on the course and in the team format. I also think the desire might be higher than the big names as a win would surely mean more to them than those big names.
Moore had a good start to the Heritage but finished poorly. Prior to that, he had three straight Top 20s. NeSmith has had a forgettable year, but he did play well with the difficult Players finishing T-26.
2. Cantlay/Schauffele +450
These guys are the heavy favorites and for obvious reasons. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teammates, best buds, perennial contenders, and prior winners here in 2022. Last year they finished T-4. Both have contended this year but have yet to win. It would surprise nobody if they won this week.
1. Team Canada 1 - Taylor/Hadwin +3300
We are rolling with this combo to win this week. Last year, they finished solo second. On the season, Taylor has a win and often lurks on the leaderboard. Hadwin has three Top 10s. I like the chemistry and the pot odds.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Team Longshots
Rai/Lipsky +6600
This duo has played the team event twice and finished T-13 and T-4. Rai has two Top 20s including a T-7 in Houston. Lipsky has only made two cuts this year. He started off well at the Cognizant but ended with a T-41. The individual parts don’t make a lot of sense, but the sum of these parts has had success here.
The Coodys +9000
Our second set of brother twins should have good chemistry. Both have played 10 events on the PGA Tour. Parker has three Top 25s including a T-6 last week in Puntacana. Pierceson also had his best finish in Puntacana with a T-18.
Ramey/Trainer +10000
This team finished T-9 last year, so they do have experience with the course and format. Ramey’s best finish this year was a T-17 in Houston, while the Frenchman Trainer’s best finish was a T-19 in Mexico. He also has a T-8 and a T-5 on the Korn Ferry Tour in five events played. Like Rai/Lipsky, perhaps the team concept works better than each individual.
