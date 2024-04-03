CJ Stroud MVP Odds Surge Following Texans' Trade for Stefon Diggs
The Houston Texans have had a busy offseason already and then they improved it even further on Wednesday morning by making a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills for star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
The team has now gone from the worst in the NFL to a Super Bowl contender with a potential MVP at quarterback in C.J. Stroud. Stroud's chances to be named MVP in 2024 have improved even more now that he has Diggs as another offensive weapon.
Stroud will now be surrounded by the likes of Diggs, Joe Mixon, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins.
As you'd expect, Stroud's MVP odds have surged following this morning's news. Let's take a look.
C.J. Stroud's NFL MVP odds
At the end of the 2023 NFL season, C.J. Stroud's MVP odds opened up at +1400. Since this morning's trade, the Texans' quarterback has seen his odds improve to +1000 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Only Patrick Mahomes (+650) and Josh Allen (+750) have better MVP odds than Stroud and he's tied with the likes of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
If you translate those odds to implied probability, Stroud has a 9.09% chance of being named MVP in his second year in the league. If you were to bet $100 on him to achieve the feat, you'd win a profit of $1,000.
He threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions in 15 games in his rookie season, running away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and finishing eighth in MVP voting. He was also missing one of his best weapons in Tank Dell, who missed six games with an injury.
Now, with a healthy and improved set of receivers, the sky is the limit for Stroud in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.