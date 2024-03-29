Clemson vs. Alabama Final Score Prediction for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight betting preview, and final score predictions on Saturday, March 30.
By Reed Wallach
Alabama and Clemson are set to meet in one of the most surprising Elite Eight matchups in recent memory with the No. 6 seed Tigers winning three straight games as underdogs to get to the West Regional Finals while the No. 4 seed Alabama rallied to knock off North Carolina in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.
With the stage set for this Elite Eight matchup on Saturday, let’s try and nail down this game script and take our hand at a final score prediction. Clemson won at Alabama already this season, can it win with the stakes at its highest with a spot on the Final Four on the line?
Here’s all the pertinent betting information as well as our score prediction for this one.
Clemson vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. Alabama Betting Preview
From our full betting preview:
Alabama is based around 3s and layups under head coach Nate Oats, but Clemson has been outstanding in this regard all season, especially at the cup, where the team bolsters the third-best field goal percentage allowed at the rim.
The team won’t force turnovers, 341st in TO%, but the unit is elite on the defensive glass, top 60 in the country in DREB%.
I also struggle to see Alabama running away with this one with the team's inability to stay out of foul trouble. The Crimson Tide are 319th in opponent free throw rate and the Tigers are a top 10 free throw shooting unit in the country. With a dynamic weapon in PJ Hall that can play both inside and out as a floor spacer, the paint should be open for the likes of Chase Hunter to get into the teeth of the vulnerable Crimson Tide defense.
After a rousing upset win over North Carolina, remember that this Crimson Tide is as streaky as they come. The team is 291st in its consistency rating all season.
I’ll go with the more reliable Tigers to keep this within a possession.
Clemson vs. Alabama Final Score Prediction
This game will likely come down to the wire as Alabama isn’t built to pull away from a Clemson team that doesn’t make many mistakes and the Crimson Tide make plenty of them on the defensive side of the floor.
Alabama will likely shoot better than 34% from the field, but if Clemson has its way this game will be played in the halfcourt and be a battle of discipline.
With that in mind, I expect efficiency to reign supreme, but in a one-score affair.
Clemson has proven shot makers at all five positions that can space out the Alabama defense and open up driving lanes while the team’s compact defense can limit room for Mark Sears and the Crimson Tide to work with.
I’ll take Clemson to win a tight one in a back-and-forth, up-tempo affair.
Final Score Prediction: Clemson 84, Alabama 83
