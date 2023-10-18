College Football Betting Trends for Week 8: What History Says About Air Force vs. Navy
Highlighting some of the biggest trends in Week 8's action
By Reed Wallach
As the season continues, we have more data on teams and are starting to figure out how certain squads fit together.
This is perfectly encapsulated in Saturday afternoon's matchup between two teams that run the triple option in Air Force and Navy. The two teams play slow, run the ball more than any team in the country, and know the wrinkles to the opposing offense because they run essentially the same scheme! How has this rivalry played out from a betting perspective?
We got you covered with the recent history between service academy vs. service academy matchups as well as looking at other low totaled games like Minnesota vs. Iowa.
Without further ado, three key Week 8 betting trends for this weekend's slate:
Always Bet Under in Service Academy Games
Air Force vs. Navy meet on Saturday afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland in the first leg of the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Historically, these games are close and physical, and I expect no different on Saturday.
Since 2005, the under in service academy vs. service academy games are 43-10-1 according to Action Labs. Even with the totals being priced low due to the run-first nature of each offense, these games continue to go under.
While blind trends aren't a way to make profitable bets, there is some substance to this one. The two teams play at the two slowest tempos in the country and run at the highest rates in the nation. With limited plays and few explosive plays, there are limited scoring chances for each team.
Further, with the unique triple option sometimes leading to chunk plays on a given week against teams less familiar and used to the scheme, that's not the case here because both teams run the option!
The total is 35.5 as of this writing, down from 39 at open. I can't tell you to go over with the lack of possessions on each side and the fact that both teams have quarterback questions.
Zac Larrier, the stud Air Force quarterback, will be out indefinitely with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Tai Lavatai left last week's game against Charlotte with a knee injury.
You SHOULD Minnesota vs. Iowa OVER
No, you aren't seeing things, the total in this Big Ten matchup is slated at 31.5 as of this writing, lower than the aforementioned service academy game on Saturday.
These are two putrid offenses with poor defenses as many flood to bet the under down from as high as 33.5 to 31.5.
No way, right? This game is simply too low not to go over.
That's correct, according to recent history.
Since 20015, in games with a total of 34 or below, the OVER has hit 13 of 18 games, none of which include service academy games, according to KillerSports. While two offenses typically make for a low-scoring game, this is sometimes overrated in the betting market and provides some value to go over the total.
It's worth noting, though, that sometimes the poor offenses stand out. Just look at last week when this same Iowa team beat Wisconsin 15-6 on the road with a total of 33.5, an under game.
If you can stomach it, history is on the side of the over. Further, history is on the side of the underdog as well. Like last week when Iowa covered as an eight-and-a-half point pooch, Minnesota is a worthwhile bet as a three-and-a-half point underdog, per KillerSports.
In those 18 games, the underdog is 11-5-2 against the spread.
