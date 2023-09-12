College Football Injuries to Look Out For in Week 3: UTSA's Frank Harris Status in Doubt for Friday's Game
Will UTSA have its star quarterback under center in Week 3?
By Reed Wallach
There are 133 FBS teams, and its sometimes daunting to track all of the key injuries that are changing the odds on a respective game.
Quarterbacks are the most important position in sports and there are several key ones that are banged up early in the season, leaving their status in doubt for Week 3 action. The likes of Frank Harris, Michael Pratt, John Rhys Plumlee and Jeff Sims are set to be game-time decisions this weekend.
Here's the latest on all four quarterbacks early in the week:
Frank Harris, Quarterback, UTSA
Harris is the leader of the two-time defending Conference USA champion UTSA Roadrunners, and while he gutted it out against Texas State last weekend after missing the end of the first half, he hardly moved in the pocket in the second half.
Now, his status is up in the air for Friday's matchup against Army.
This comes on the news that the Roadrunners right tackle Makhai Hart is set to miss this game as well with an injury.
Harris finished the game despite taking an injection at halftime and was limping around the field. With a short week of prep, Harris may be held out on the side of caution. UTSA opened as 12.5-point favorites, but that number has dropped to -9 as of this writing.
While he tossed three interceptions in the team's Week 1 loss at Houston, there is no denying Harris' ability. He was a 4,000-yard passer in 2022.
Michael Pratt, Quarterback, Tulane
Pratt was lights out in the team's Week 1 win against South Alabama, but also suffered a knee injury in the victory, keeping him out of the team's competitive loss at home against Ole Miss.
Pratt completed 14-of-15 passes for 294 yards with four passing touchdowns against South Alabama, will he come back healthy and ready to face another strong Sun Belt defense in Southern Mississippi?
The Green Wave are laying 12.5 with a total of 50 in their first road game of the season.
John Rhys Plumlee, Quarterback, UCF
Plumlee hurt his leg in the team's last second victory at Boise State over the weekend that will reportedly keep him out "for a few weeks."
As Action Network's Brett McMurphy notes, JRP will not need surgery, but this is a big blow to UCF's Big 12 conference championship hopes in its first season. The team plays Villanova in a final tune up ahead of its conference opener at Kansas State in Week 4.
Timmy McClain started nine games as a true freshman at South Florida two seasons ago, and will step in for the time being.
Jeff Sims, Quarterback, Nebraska
Sims has had a rough go for the Cornhuskers. The Georgia Tech transfer has seven turnovers in two games and has led the Nebraska offense to 24 combined points.
Now, he's dealing with a sprained ankle.
Sims has put the Cornhuskers behind, but the backups seem dire given that he wasn't benched amidst his struggles against Colorado. We'll be monitoring his status ahead of the teams home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday with the Cornhuskers laying 11 points with a total of 46.
