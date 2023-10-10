College Football Injuries to Watch in Week 7: Will Travis Hunter Return for Colorado vs. Stanford?
Tracking the latest injuries across college football
By Reed Wallach
College football play is heating up across the sport as team's get into the thick of conference play.
While teams' biggest games continue to loom, we are waiting for some injury updates to key players including Colorado's Travis Hunter, the two-way star who has been out since Week 3. However, positive practice reports could lead to him returning to the field as soon as Friday against Stanford.
There are also key injuries at the quarterback position to monitor, including Duke's Riley Leonard, Fresno State's Mikey Keene, and Utah's Cam Rising.
Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver, Colorado
Hunter has been sidelined since the Buffaloes Week 3 game against Colorado State with a liver injury after taking a nasty hit, but could he be back this Friday night against Stanford?
The wide receiver and cornerback were seen at practice on Monday for the Buffaloes as the team prepares for a Friday night matchup at home. This is Colorado's seventh straight game and the team's depth has been tested at positions like defensive back throughout the first part of the season, so the team could really use Hunter's prowess on both sides of the ball.
It's worth noting that Colorado has a bye next week after Friday's game, so it's not a certainty that Hunter will return from injury this weekend.
Riley Leonard, Quarterback, Duke
Leonard suffered a nasty-looking injury at the end of the team's most recent game against Notre Dame before the Blue Devils bye week. However, it appears that Leonard is recovering nicely with the extra time to heal, and head coach Mike Elko seemed optimistic at his media availability on Monday.
While Leonard hasn't been cleared to play, the hope is that this injury, which was deemed a high ankle sprain, won't be as serious as it appeared following the game in Week 5. If Leonard can't play, it'll be redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV under center against North Carolina State.
Currently, Duke is a three-and-a-half point home favorite with a total of 46.5.
Mikey Keene, Quarterback, Fresno State
Fresno State lost its first game of the season last week at Wyoming but could be in a dire situation after Keene suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter. Keene was helped off the field and remained on the sidelines as the Bulldogs comeback attempt failed with backup Logan Fife taking over, and it's unclear if he can play on a short week at Utah State on Friday night.
As mentioned above, Fife would be in line to start if Keene can't go. The UCF transfer beat out last year's backup Fife in the preseason, but he started four games for the Bulldogs last season.
Currently, Fresno State is is a six point road favorite with a total of 57.
Cam Rising, Quarterback, Utah
This is becoming a season-long saga for Rising, who revealed during a weekly radio segment with local radio that his knee injury is worse than reported and that he has been coming back from a full reconstructive knee surgery, which has made the return that much more difficult.
The Utes are 4-1 coming out of its bye week against Cal on Saturday as Nate Johnson is expected to start yet again for the team. The Utes are -13.5 with a total of 45.
It's unclear when Rising, who has been cleared to practice with the team, will take the field.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
