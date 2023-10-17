College Football Injury Updates for Week 8: What is the Latest on Riley Leonard, Tyler Van Dyke and Behren Morton
Quarterback uncertainty hangs over Week 8 for several teams
By Reed Wallach
There are several lingering quarterback injuries that are driving questions around the Week 8 slate.
Riley Leonard missed Duke's first game out of a BYE week with a high ankle sprain, and he remains uncertain to play as the Blue Devils head to Tallahassee to face ACC favorite Florida State. Speaking of ACC teams, injury news surfaced on Monday that Tyler Van Dyke has a leg injury that could cost him some time as the Hurricanes host Clemson in the midst of a two-game losing streak.
Outside of the conference, Behren Morton of Texas Tech couldn't finish the Red Raiders game against Kansas State last week, another losing effort for the Big 12 team. As well, Zac Larrier of Air Force left the team's last game, another win against Wyoming, but may be out for the undefeated Falcons road game at Navy.
Here's the latest injury news around some of the key players in Week 8.
Riley Leonard, Quarterback, Duke
Leonard got hurt three weeks ago against Notre Dame, suffering a high ankle sprain in the final minute of the team's lone loss on the year. This is at the front end of his recovery timeline of three-to-six weeks, and head coach Mike Elko that his starting quarterback is "day-to-day."
Henry Belin IV filled in for Leonard last week for the Blue Devils, completing only four passes in the team's 24-3 win against North Carolina State. Belin didn't have to throw as Duke rushed for more than six yards per carry in the win but will have its hands full against Florida State on Saturday, the best offense in the ACC.
As of this writing, FSU is a 14-point home favorite with a total of 49 as questions about Leonard's availability continue.
Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami
The Hurricanes are on a very public two-game losing streak, and it may be getting worse for the team now that quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is potentially banged up.
Van Dyke was spotted with his leg wrapped up and a limp, but head coach Mario Cristobal voiced no concern during his Monday press conference.
Clemson went from a 2.5-point favorite to a 3.5-point road chalk on the news that Van Dyke may be at least limited with a leg ailment. If he can't go Jacurri Brown is the backup for the Hurricanes.
Behren Morton, Quarterback, Texas Tech
Morton has played over the past two years for Texas Tech but has been the backup for the often-injured Tyler Shough. Now, Morton is dealing with an injury after his shoulder injury flared up from a few weeks back.
Morton left the team's loss to Kansas State early and is reportedly a game-time decision, per head coach Joey McGuire. "Behren's really sore," he said. "I saw him this morning getting treatment, but in good spirits. He's frustrated. It's interesting, a lot of players have come out of games and I don't know if I've ever seen a person more upset than Behren was that we were taking him out...it's so important to him. He's feeling good just really sore."
Morton was relieved by true freshman Jack Strong, who had three interceptions in the loss. The Red Raiders are in BYU to face the Cougars in Big 12 action as 4.5-point road favorites.
Zac Larrier, Quarterback, Air Force
Air Force has been dominant all season long, ninth in average point differential, winning its first six games by an average of nearly 20 points per game. The team's triple-option attack has been devastating this season with Zac Larrier taking over under center.
However, Larrier left the Falcons win last week against Wyoming with a knee injury, spotted on the sidelines with a brace on it, leaving questions about his availability against Navy on Saturday in Week 8.
As of now, there is no update on Larrier, but if he can't go, backup Jensen Jones struggled in relief, fumbling the ball twice in one qone-quarteruarter of action. However, he was on the field when Air Force scored a 56-yard game-winning touchdown.
Air Force is playing at Navy on Saturday afternoon as double digit favorites with a low total of 37 despite questions about Larrier's availability.
