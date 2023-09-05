College Football National Championship Odds Update: LSU, Clemson Eject from CFP Race in Week 1
It wasn't the start that either Tigers were looking for in 2023
By Reed Wallach
College Football wasted no time with setting the tone for what should be chaotic season.
Preseason top 10 teams LSU and Clemson lost in disheartening fashion in Week 1 with the Clemson's looking more damaging, a 28-7 road loss against ACC upstart Duke that featured four straight second half drives in the red zone lead to 0 points. Following the loss, Clemson went from +1600 to +12000 to win the National Championship.
Meanwhile, LSU lost a top 10 matchup to Florida State in a game that got away from the Bayou Bengals in the fourth quarter, a 45-24 final score.
Both teams entered the season towards the top of the National Championship odds board, and predictably that's no longer the case, as the likes of Florida State have pushed to become the fifth choice to make the CFP following the team's explosive win.
The Seminoles are now +1200 to win the National Championship, behind Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan.
Considering how early it is in the season, I'd say the odds movement for teams down the odds board rather than up is more notable. Failing a test in Week 1 is more crushing for a team's lofty goals than passing it at this point, in the eyes of odds makers. Clemson's odds took a serious tumble while LSU went from +2000 to +4000 upon the loss.
There should be plenty of more movement ahead of Week 2 with Texas traveling to Alabama and Oregon also on the road to face Texas Tech, who suffered a shocking defeat at Wyoming in Week 1. If you want my early picks for this week, you can find them here.
For now, here are the updated National Championship odds following the opening weekend of the season.
College Football National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
