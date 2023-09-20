College Football Trends for Week 4: Clemson, Ohio State in Rare Positions Ahead of Marquee Matchups

In one of the #NCAAF games of the week, #OhioState is just a 3-point favorite traveling to #NotreDame.



A line this low for Ohio State is rare.



Ohio State is 14-0 ATS in the regular season when they are not a 5+ point favorite and the total is under 69.#SDQL #NCAAFootball… pic.twitter.com/hiJbQ9tbgq