College Football Week 2 Injury Report: Cam Rising, Blake Shapen, Kurtis Rourke Among Key Injuries
Quarterback uncertainty fills the air around some marquee Week 2 matchups.
By Reed Wallach
Utah didn't need Cam Rising to get past Florida by double digits in Week 1, but now the team leaves Salt Lake City and faces another Power 5 opponent in Baylor.
However, Baylor has quarterback injury news of its own after Blake Shapen left the Bear's home loss to Texas State with what has been diagnosed as a sprained MCL. Baylor was the biggest favorite to lose outright in Week 1 and now will be down its starting QB for 2-3 weeks, per Dave Aranda.
Meanwhile, there's also questions around the availability of Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke. The Bobcats stud quarterback left in the first half of the team's Week 0 loss at San Diego State and wasn't available for the team's home win against Long Island University. His status is up in the air ahead of the team's game against Florida Atlantic in Week 2.
Here's the latest injury intel on some key names across college football.
Cam Rising, Quarterback, Utah
Rising was listed as QB1 ahead of the team's game against Florida, but was an expected scratch as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in the Rose Bowl. It appears that it's going to be a similar situation in Week 2 at Baylor as he begins to go through drills this week.
Blake Shapen, Baylor QB
As indicated above, Shapen is going to miss the Bear's must win game against Utah on Saturday afternoon with a sprained MCL.
After being stunned at home against Texas State on Satuday, the Bears are scrambling to keep its season on track against a physical Utah defense. Baylor will likely start awyer Robertson, a Mississippi State transfer, in Shapen's place. He completed six of his 12 pass attempts for 113 yards and one interception in relief in Week 1.
Here's the early week odds for the Bears home game against the Utes, with QB questions on both sides.
Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio
Rourke is one of the best Group of Five quarterbacks in the country, but has been riddled with injuries. He suffered a torn ACL last November, but was available for the team's opening game at San Diego State before exiting with an injury in the first half.
Rourke didn't play against Long Island, and it's worth monitoring his status ahead of the team's game at Florida Atlantic Saturday. Here's what head coach Tim Albin had to say.
If Rourke can't go again, it'll be C.J. Harris, who has passed for 248 yards across two games with two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing about 51% of his passes. Here's the current odds for this G5 matchup:
Jalon Daniels, Quarterback, Kansas
According to KU head coach Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks quarterback practiced all week, but was held out of the team's opener against Missouri State. That looks like good news for the Jayhawks heading into a primetime matchup on Friday against Illinois.
Currently, KU is a small home favorite against Illinois.
Cade McNamara, Quarterback, Iowa
There was a ton of uncertainty around McNamara's availability ahead of the team's opener at home against Utah State, but the Michigan transfer played a majority of the game under center. However, he revealed post game that he wasn't 100% as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Iowa's offense stalled after a touchdown on the first drive of the game, eventually winning with ease 24-14 as McNamara didn't move around much in the pocket, likely protecting his lingering injury ahead of the team's game against rival Iowa State.
