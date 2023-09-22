College Football Week 4 Injury News: Cam Rising, Will Howard and Brady Cook Updates
Several starting quarterbacks are game-time decisions for games ahead of Week 4, what's the latest?
By Reed Wallach
There are as many questions around significant quarterbacks than ever before in this 2023 college football season as conference play gets underway for several programs.
Will Cam Rising make his debut for the Utah Utes ahead of a marquee matchup against UCLA? What about Will Howard, who came up gimpy against Missouri last week, who also have a quarterback injury of their own with Brady Cook's status up in the air ahead of the team's matchup against Memphis.
Here's the latest on three quarterbacks ahead of Saturday's massive Week 4 slate.
Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Starting?
This has long been the spot circled for the return of Rising off a torn ACL, the decorated Utah quarterback who has led the program to back-to-back PAC-12 titles, but his status remains up in the air as we are inside of 24 hours to kickoff.
While Rising has been practicing without limitations for some time, his status hasn't been determined just yet.
While Thursday has come and gone, we haven't gotten any clarity on the situation. The market shifted towards Utah -6.5 at a point on Thursday, but has since dropped to Utah -3.5, the shortest it has been all week, a possible indication that Rising will miss this game against an upstart UCLA team.
Will Howard Out for Kansas State in Big 12 Opener?
Following the betting markets, it appears that Howard will miss this game with a leg injury. The Kansas State quarterback got hurt on a second half touchdown run and was in-and-out of the game down the stretch, sporting a noticeable limp.
According to offensive coordinator Collin Klein, Howard is "day-to-day" as the Wildcats have dropped from a seven-point favorite to four-and-a-half-point chalk in the team's Big 12 opener against UCF.
For what it's worth UCF played its backup Timmy McClain last week in place of John Rhys Plumlee, who will miss this game as well, so it could be a battle of the backups between two conference foes.
Brady Cook Seen Practicing for Missouri Ahead of Memphis Game
A report popped up during the week that Brady Cook is questionable for this neutral site showdown against Memphis with a lingering knee injury, but he was photographed at practice with a helmet on by the Missouri social team.
Cook played his best game of his career in the team's thrilling win against Kansas State last week, passing for 356 yards, but we'll see if he's hobbled by a knee issue against a talented Memphis team.
Missouri moved inside of a touchdown to six-and-a-half-point favorites against Memphis as the two travel to nearby St. Louis for a neutral site showdown.
If Cook can't go, it's been reported that redshirt freshman Sam Horn will get the start for the Tigers.
