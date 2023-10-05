College Football Week 6 Betting Trends: What History Says About Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Betting trends and notes for the biggest games in Week 6
By Reed Wallach
Week 6 has several high-level matchups, including the Red River showdown with undefeated Oklahoma and Texas doing battle on a neutral field and Alabama traveling to Texas A&M to determine the leader of the SEC West.
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M will face a vulnerable but still formidable Alabama team on Saturday afternoon in College Station. Fisher has been able to beat his former boss in the past, but can he give the team the inside track to the SEC title this time around?
What about another coach searching for a signature win at a relatively new school like Brent Venables at Oklahoma, who would love to spoil Texas' College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday afternoon?
Lastly, new Louisville coach Jeff Brohm takes center stage under the lights against Notre Dame, can he thrive as an underdog once again?
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
Fisher has been brash in trying to take over the SEC West, but it hasn't happened just yet as the Aggies haven't made the SEC title game since he arrived in College Station.
However, this is the opportunity for Texas A&M as the team enters as slight underdogs against the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. As a home underdog, Fisher's team is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) since he took over in 2018.
Fisher is 1-4 straight up against Saban's Alabama teams but has covered in three of five games. This will be the first time that the point spread is within two touchdowns, a stark change in sentiment heading into this matchup.
In those five meetings, four of them have gone over the total.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
Oklahoma has covered in every game this season against inferior competition but will face one of the best teams in the country in Texas, who bolsters a road win against Alabama.
These games are historically high-scoring affairs, the two teams have averaged to score over 69 points per game over the last 10 meetings between the two, yet the total is sitting at only 60.5 this season.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is in his third season with the Longhorns, bolstering a 15-14 record against the spread and doing more damage as a favorite. When laying points, Sarkisian's Longhorns are 12-8.
However, Sarkisian has typically struggled against great competition. Since arriving in Austin, he is 3-7 straight up against Top 25 opponents, which Oklahoma qualifies as under second-year head coach Brent Venables.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Betting Trends
Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have been in the national eye all season, and the second-year head coach with transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has done have part to impress. The team pushed the closing spread of three in a loss to Ohio State in a thriller and found a late cover against Duke last week.
The team heads to Louisville to face first-year head coach Jeff Brohm and the undefeated Cardinals team as six-point road favorites. Brohm, who joined from Purdue, has made a killing as a home underdog in the past, slaying high-profile teams like Ohio State and Iowa when the odds were stacked against them.
Brohm is 10-6 against the spread as a home underdog in his time as a head coach and will look to get his first cover (and outright win) as a home underdog against Notre Dame on Saturday night.
