Colorado vs. Boise State Odds See Big Movement Ahead of First Four Matchup
Breaking down the odds movement in the First Four matchup between potential No. 10 seeds Colorado and Boise State.
By Peter Dewey
There's been some MASSIVE line movement in the First Four matchup between Boise State and Colorado on Wednesday night.
After opening as 1.5-point favorites, the Buffaloes are now favored by 3.5 points, and the money is all on the Buffs to cover in this game.
We already saw one Colorado team -- Colorado State -- win a First Four matchup, but can the Buffs follow suit?
Here's a look at the latest odds for this matchup:
Colorado vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
BetSided's college basketball expert Reed Wallach is also taking the Buffs, a pick that he highlighted in his game preview earlier this week:
I believe Colorado, with its size down low, can overwhelm a limited Boise State frontcourt that lacks a matchup threat for the versatile da Silva, a forward who can play both inside and out (37% three-point shooter).
On the other side, the length of Colorado on the perimeter can make life difficult for a Broncos team that is reliant on perimeter shots. The team is 112th in three-point rate nationally, but the Buffs are an elite defense in that regard, 293rd in catch-and-shoot three-point defense frequency.
This is a poor stylistic matchup for Boise State and I believe Colorado advances.
Can the Buffs show that the line movement is for good reason?
The winner of tonight's First Four matchup will take on No. 7-seed Florida in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
