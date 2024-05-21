Conn Smythe Trophy Power Rankings Entering Conference Finals (Don't Sleep on Draisaitl)
The Conference Finals in the NHL Playoffs are set which means the list of potential Conn Smythe Trophy Contenders has slimmed down.
Unlike other sports, the NHL Playoff MVP isn't just about the final series, it's an award for best performance in the postseason as a whole. Now that we have two series' in the books, we have a good idea of which players will be in contention for the award if their team wins the Stanley Cup.
Let's dive into the latest odds.
NHL Playoff MVP Odds
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Connor McDavid +500
- Jake Oettinger +500
- Igor Shesterkin +600
- Aleksander Barkov +650
- Leon Draisaitl +850
- Matthew Tkachuk +950
- Miro Heiskanen +1200
- Wyatt Johnston +1500
- Sergei Bobrovsky +1600
- Carter Verhaeghe +2500
- Vincent Trocheck +3000
- Mike Zibanejad +3000
- Artemi Panarin +3500
- Sam Reinhart +3500
- Jason Robertson +4000
Conn Smythe Trophy Power Rankings
10) Mika Zibanejad +3000
If the rangers win the Stanley Cup, Igor Shesterkin is the obvious choice to win the award. If a skater wins it, it's likely to be Mika Zibanejad, who has 14 points heading into the Eastern Conference Final. That's tied with Vincent Trocheck for the most amongst all members of the Rangers.
9) Sergei Bobrovsky +1600
A goalie will always have a strong chance to be named playoff MVP, but Sergei Bobrovsky will need to play better than he has in the first two rounds if he wants to win the award. He has a .902 save percentage so far in these playoffs. That mark is good, but not great and won't be enough to win the Conn Smythe.
8) Miro Heiskanen +1200
One of the biggest strengths of the Dallas Stars is their depth, meaning there's not one single player who has more points than anyone else. As of now, it's Heiskanen who is the points leader on the team in the playoffs with 13.
7) Aleksander Barkov +650
Aleksander Barkov's odds are a bit too short in my opinion. He has the second most points on the Panthers with 13, but he does have the most goals with five. He certainly has a great chance to win it due to Bobrovsky clearly not being the team MVP, but there are other potential players on the Panthers who could win it.
6) Matthew Tkachuk +950
Matthew Tkachuk is leading the Panthers in points this postseason with 14. He presents much better value from an odds standpoint compared to Barkov at +650.
5) Wyatt Johnston +1500
Wyatt Johnston has been one of the best stories of the playoffs. The 21-year old has come from nowhere and has already notched seven goals for the Stars, which is the third most amongst all players in the postseason.
4) Connor McDavid +500
Connor McDavid is the last huge star standing in the NHL Playoffs and he has the second most points in the postseason with 21. If the Oilers win the Cup, it'll be either him or Leon Draisaitl who wins the award.
3) Jake Oettinger +500
Oettinger sports a strong save percentage of .918 and was the hero of their series against the Avalanche. He has a little bit more work to do to win the award considering he has average at best in their opening series against the Golden Knights.
2) Igor Shesterkin +600
Of all goalies remaining in the playoffs, Shesterkin has the best save percentage at .923. If the Rangers want to get past the Panthers, Shesterkin will have to continue to play at that level and if he does, he could be a front-runner for the award heading into the final.
1) Leon Draisaitl +850
The best value on the board is Leon Draisaitl, who's fifth on the odds list at +850. He's leading the postseason in points with 24, three more than his Oilers teammate, McDavid. He also has eight goals to McDavid's two and if that trend continues, he should be a shoo-in to win the award if the Oilers win the Cup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.