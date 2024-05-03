Cooper DeJean Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Eagles' CB is Great Dark Horse Bet)
The Philadelphia Eagles' secondary cost them in 2023 and they did their best to address that problem in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not only did they select Quinyon Mitchell with their first pick at No. 22 overall, but they selected a cornerback with their second selection as well at No. 40 overall.
That player is Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback, Cooper DeJean, who was touted by most as a first round pick.
Can DeJean make an immediate impact in the Eagles' secondary? Let's take a look at his opening odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Cooper DeJean Rookie of the Year Odds
Cooper DeJean is an interesting dark horse option to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year at +2500, which gives him an implied probability of 3.85%. If you were to bet $100 on him to win the award, you'd earn a profit of $2,500 if he's able to pull it off.
His new teammate and top pick for the Eagles, Quinyon Mitchell, is listed at +1000. If you're willing to bet on Mitchell at +1000, why not consider DeJean at +2500?
The biggest argument against him is that he may not see as many snaps as Mitchell. The Eagles' also have the likes of Nolan Smith, James Bradberry, and Zack Baun at the position. It will be tough for the Iowa product to win the award if he isn't a starter on this defense.
With that being said, if he wins a starting gig in training camp, the sky is the limit for the former Hawkeye. He recorded seven combined interceptions in his two recent seasons with Iowa. He was a Unanimous All-American and named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive back of the Year in 2023.
He has all the skill and talent in the world to be an elite defensive back in the NFL. He's certainly worth a bet at 25/1 to be the first defensive back to win the award since Sauce Gardner two years ago.
