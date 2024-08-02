Counting On Quality: Best MLB Quality Start Picks for August 2: Back Schwellenbach and Ryan)
So far this season has been a frustrating exercise in close, but no cigar in this endeavor and I could list all the reasons, but you likely aren't interested in the reasons, but instead want winners.
I'd like some winners, too as it feels like a little while since I knew what a "W" felt like.
Desperate times call for semi-desperate measures as August is upon us with two months of the regular season to go.
All odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Prediction and Pick
Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Schwellenbach has quality starts in 50% of his 10 starts and while his 4.06 ERA is not overly impressive, his xERA is three-quarters of a run lower at 3.28, along with a 3.39 FIP.
Last time out the second-round draft pick shut down the Mets on two hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking none.
The Marlins counter with Valente Bellozo, who is making his third Major League start, the first going well against the Royals (5 IP,, 2 hits, 0 ER) and the second not so much (5 IP, 7 hits, 5 ER) against the Red Sox.
The Braves have struggled to score in general, but even more so in Schwellenbach's starts, in which they average a measly 2.86 runs per 27 outs.
Against a better offense and a more seasoned pitcher, I wouldn't lay the Run Line with this Braves offense, but the Marlins are playing for the future as Jazz Chisholm and Tanner Scott were jettisoned at the deadline.
PICK: Braves Run Line -1.5 -132 1.32 Units
Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
The Chicago White Sox will win again this season, but I'm betting it's not tonight against Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins
Incredibly, the White Sox last win came against these very Twins on July 10, which is their only win in their last 21 games.
Ryan has 12 quality starts on the season, but he hasn't been spectacular as of late, giving up 14 earned runs in 23 innings during July.
Ryan also has two quality starts against the White Sox in back-to-back outings in April, but they weren't spectacular, as he allowed five earned runs over 12 innings in a win and no decision, respectively.
As bad as the White Sox were in April, they are worse now and the Southsiders are countering with right hander Davis Martin who is 14 months removed from Tommy John Surgery.
Meanwhile, the Twins are a sneaky good offense, as they roll in with the 7th-best OPS+ in the league, 9th-highest batting average and 8th-highest OBP.
PICK: Twins Run Line -1.5 -130 1.30 Units
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.