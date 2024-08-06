Counting on Quality: Best MLB Quality Start Picks for August 6: (Back Rodriguez and Sanchez)
After a decent group of picks last Friday, I'm back at it again with a little less than two months left in the regular season.
Particularly in baseball, the work never ends, there are games every day and I'm only as good (or bad) as my last pick and I like it that way.
Focus on what's ahead and not what's behind.
And what's ahead is picking against two stalwarts of Quality Starts of the past.
Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Chris Bassitt was one of our quality start All-Stars from last season, but his age 35 season has not been good.
Bassitt still owns nine quality starts in 22 total outings, but is trending in the wrong direction.
Bassitt's last 5 starts, covering 25.2 innings, has resulted in 34 hits, 11 walks and 20 earned runs allowed.
Grayson Rodriguez hasn't been spectacular either, but his underlying numbers are better, offering a glimpse into why he's recorded 11 quality starts on 20 total starts in 2024.
Even if Bassitt manages to keep it close the Toronto bullpen is one of the worst in the league, likely only better than the Rockies and White Sox.
The Orioles are 14-6 and average 6.48 runs when Rodriguez starts and the Blue Jays are 8-14 when Bassitt starts.
PICK: Orioles Money Line -142
Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Right about now you likely think I'm nuts, picking the Phillies on the road in Los Angeles going up against Clayton Kershaw while they are suffering through a 4-12 stretch since the All-Star break.
If this was vintage Kershaw, or even vintage Dodgers, I'd be nowhere near this game, but neither is the case.
No doubt, the return of Freddie Freeman is a boost to Los Angeles, but this lineup is still top-heavy and I believe the Phillies are bargains at -105
This will be Kershaw's third start since returning from injury and the first two did not go well, resulting in a 5.87 ERA and 12 hits and three walks in 7.2 innings.
Perhaps more concerning than that is Kershaw's fastball has clocked in at 89.9 MPH on average.
For the Phillies, Cristopher Sanchez has 11 quality starts in 21 outings on the season and Sanchez held his own against the Dodgers in Philly back in July, giving up two runs on five hits in six innings to earn the win.
It is a tad concerning that the Phillies are only 10-11 in Sanchez's starts and more of a concern that the team that was the best in baseball through the first 100 games is going through a putrid patch.
On the flip side, that's why we're getting Philadelphia at this price and this isn't your Dad's Clayton Kershaw.
PICK: Phillies Money Line -105
