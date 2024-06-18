Counting on Quality: Best MLB Quality Start Picks for June 18 (Back Miller, Irvin and Houck)
Coming off my third winning effort in the last four tries, I'm feeling pretty good about the direction of these picks.
That said, I have a ways to go to get back on the right side of things and the nature of baseball means it's tough to dig out of an early-season hole. Just ask the Houston Astros.
Speaking of the Astros, when in doubt about quality starts their American League West rival, Seattle is always a good place to start.
Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction and Pick
Two good teams playing each other generally means I get a good price on the one I pick, especially on the road.
Bryce Miller has eight quality starts in 14 outings, but has been much better at home than on the road and with this game being in Cleveland that gives me some pause.
The Mariners themselves have been on a roll, winning seven of their last eight and 12 of their last 16 while taking control of the American League West.
Miller will be facing Triston McKenzie, who's been the definition of mediocre, going 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA in 13 starts, including three of the quality variety.
The Mariners offense can be a struggle bus at times, but McKenzie's peripherals suggest further regression ahead and there won't be too many times this season I can get Seattle with Miller on the mound at even money.
PICK: Mariners Money Line +100
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals Prediction adn Pick
One of the fun parts of researching these games is discovering pitchers like Jake Irvin, who's toiling in anonymity for the Nationals while hurling nine quality starts 13 starts into the season, including his last five outings.
In June, Irvin has given up just three earned runs in 18 innings, lowering his ERA to 3.00 on the season.
The Diamondbacks are countering with Slade Cecconi, who has given up six runs in each of his last two games and has an 8.25 ERA for three starts in June, along with a slash line of .407/.429/.759.
PICK: Nationals Money Line -115
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Chris Bassitt was one of the American League's best pitchers in 2023, at least as quality starts are concerned, and he's still decent in 2024 recording six in 14 starts.
Today Bassitt and the Jays are facing Tanner Houck who's having a remarkable season for the Red Sox.
Houck has 12 quality starts on the season, including 10 in his last 11 outings.
Houck's ERA likely won't end the season at its current level of 2.08 and there's likely regression ahead for the 27-year-old right-hander.
The Red Sox come into this game on a bit of a roll, winning series against the Phillies and Yankees and also winning the first game of this series on Monday.
The Blue Jays meanwhile are mired in fourth place in the American League West, two games below .500 and 14 games out of first.
This is an average Jays team, with below-average bats as their team OPS+ of 95 indicates.
Boston has the better pitching and hitting in this matchup and I like the Red Sox despite this game being in Toronto.
PICK: Red Sox Money Line -118
