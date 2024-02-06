Crazy Super Bowl Bet Would Win Bettor $1 Million
As we approach Super Bowl Sunday, there's been no shortage of big bets being placed on the game.
But, there's also been some strange bets that may not be huge risks, but would have a massive payout of they win. One of those types of bets was placed on Monday and it would potentially win the bettor $1 million on a wager of just $100.
Chiefs score prediction bet
That bettor placed a $100 at Caesars Sportsbook on the Kansas City Chiefs scoring exactly two points in the Super Bowl. If that happens, they would win a cool $1 million.
Of course there's a reason why they would win $1 million on a $100 wager. The likelihood of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense scoring zero points themselves and the only points Kansas City recording being a safety is astronomically low.
The last time the Chiefs offense was held to zero points was when they lost to the Oakland Raiders by a score of 15-0 back in December of 2012, long before the Patrick Mahomes era. Furthermore, no team has ever scored fewer than 3 points in a Super Bowl.
It's the definition of a "long shot" and will likely be a waste of $100, but if it somehow manages to win, the bettor is going to look like the smartest person on the planet.
