Another Massive Super Bowl Bet ($110k) Comes in on San Francisco 49ers
A bettor at Super Book Sports placed a $110,000 bet on the San Francisco 49ers as 1-point favorites in Super Bowl 58.
When the Super Bowl odds were originally posted when the dust settled on Championship Sunday, the 49ers were a 2.5-point favorite over the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Bettors were quick to back the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes as an underdog (10-1-2 ATS, 9-3 straight up), but the pendulum is starting to swing back toward the NFC Champions.
On Wednesday, a bettor placed a $110,000 wager on the 49ers at -1 at Super Book Sports, according to Ben Fawkes. San Francisco moved to -1.5 after the bet and are back to two-point favorites as of Wednesday morning.
With Super Bowl Sunday still over a week away, there will surely be more big bets come in on each side. Here's where the current odds sit.
Super Bowl 58 odds
San Francisco backers are hoping the 49ers will break a recent run of Super Bowl underdogs. Favorites have gone just 4-12 ATS in the last 16 years.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.