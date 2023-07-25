C.T. Pan is Underrated Longshot at this week's 3M Open
I'm calling C.T. Pan as my longshot bet to win this week's PGA Tour event, the 3M Open.
Last week, I wrote an article specifically telling you to bet on Brian Harman to win the Open Championship at 120/1.
Well, it cashed. Harman went on to waltz to victory, winning his first major championship by six strokes. It was by far my most sweat-free outright winner in golf and it just so happened to bet a 120/1 ticket.
So now I'm obligated to try to do that again. You can see my best bets for the 3M Open here, but let's see if I can find this week's version of Brian Harman as well.
The golfer who I think fits that exact profile is a man by the name of C.T. Pan.
3M Open Longshot Odds
3M Open Longshot Pick
I'm getting even more aggressive after last week. Now, we're looking at a 150/1 longshot in C.T. Pan.
Pan is an enigma of a golfer. He'll disappear from leaderboards from months on end, but then once or twice a season he'll pop up and rattle off a few top 20 finishes. He even has a win on his resume, capturing the RBC Heritage in April of 2019.
He had to miss five months of the season this year due to an injru, but since he started competing again on a regular basis in May, he has already posted two top five finishes. He finished solo 4th at the AT&T Byron Nelson and then followed it up with a T3 at the Canadian Open.
He has missed two straight cuts at the Travelers Championship and the Scottish Open, but I'm willing to take another shot on him and hope he can capture the magic he had in late May and early June.
Pan competed at this event last year as well, finishing a respectable T31.
Don't forget, we're talking about an extremely weak field this week. Outside of a few names at the top of the oddsboard, there's not much there in terms of stiff competition. Based on his history on Tour and a few flashes of strong play a month ago, I think Pan is worth a sprinkle at 150/1.
If you don't want to bet on him to win the whole thing, maybe a top 20 finish at +475 is more to your liking.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change